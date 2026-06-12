In a ruling that has sent a strong message to government departments across the region, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to condone a delay of 546 days by Government of Punjab in filing an appeal against a judgment that granted a revised pay scale to Psychiatrist Social Workers.

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The State had sought to explain the delay by pointing to the movement of files between departments for opinions, approvals and preparation of the appeal. However, the HC held that such administrative procedures could not override statutory limitation periods and dismissed the application seeking condonation of the delay. The ruling is significant because it addresses one of the most common explanations routinely offered by government departments when appeals are filed long after prescribed deadlines have expired. Courts are frequently told that files remained under process, moving through layers of bureaucracy for legal opinions, administrative clearances and financial approvals. The Division Bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and Justice Amarjot Bhatti has now reiterated that government authorities are not entitled to a different standard merely because decision-making involves multiple departments and procedural formalities.

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Why is the HC's judgement significant?

The judgment effectively reinforces three important principles. First, administrative red tape is not by itself a legal justification for extraordinary delay. Second, government departments are expected to organise their internal functioning in a manner that enables compliance with statutory timelines. Third, public authorities cannot expect courts to routinely overlook delays merely because files remained under process for months or years.

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The dispute before the court arose from a Single Judge's decision concerning the pay scale applicable to Psychiatrist Social Workers. The employees had argued that although the advertisement initially reflected a grade pay of Rs 3,800, the pay structure governing the post was revised to Rs 4,200. The Single Judge accepted the contention and held that once the pay scale governing the post had been revised, the employees were entitled to receive the revised benefit. The judgment had also taken note of the fact that other employees holding the same post were already receiving grade pay of Rs 4,200. Aggrieved by the decision, Punjab sought to challenge it through a Letters Patent Appeal but approached the court after a delay of 546 days.

Seeking condonation of the delay, Punjab contended that the matter required movement through various departments, opinions and approvals had to be obtained, and the draft appeal required examination and sanction before it could be filed. Punjab further argued that financial implications would arise if the appeal was not entertained.

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Why did the court reject Punjab's explanation?

The Bench, however, found that the explanation essentially amounted to bureaucratic processing and inter-departmental correspondence. Referring to the documents placed before it, the court observed that they themselves showed the delay resulted from communication among departments and procedural formalities undertaken while obtaining approval for filing the appeal. The judges noted that the delay occurred "on account of procedural communication between different departments of the State for seeking opinions and approval of the draft LPA" and further observed that "the delay was merely caused due to inter-departmental communication and procedural formalities".

The court held that such reasons do not constitute "sufficient cause" under Section 5 of the Limitation Act. According to the Bench, "It is settled law that mere inter-departmental communication cannot be termed to be sufficient cause within the ambit of Section 5 of Limitation Act especially when the appellant is the State authority or its instrumentality because no special treatment can be given to them and rather larger responsibility is imposed."

The Bench also rejected the Punjab's argument regarding financial implications. Referring to the underlying dispute, the court observed that the Single Judge had rightly found that the revised pay scale was already in force when the employees were appointed. The Bench further noted that other employees working on the same post in the department were already drawing grade pay of Rs 4,200. "Once, the pay scale of the post on which the petitioners were recruited underwent a change, the respondents were under an obligation to grant the revised pay scale, which existed in the Rules governing the service on the date when the petitioners were appointed," the court observed, adding that the argument regarding financial consequences was unsustainable.

What does the law say about delayed appeals?

The legal backdrop to the controversy lies in Section 5 of the Limitation Act, 1963, under which courts may condone delay if a litigant is able to demonstrate "sufficient cause" for not approaching the court within the prescribed period. While the provision gives courts considerable discretion, the burden remains on the applicant to satisfactorily explain the delay. Judicial precedents have consistently held that negligence, inaction, routine administrative delay and lack of diligence ordinarily do not qualify as sufficient cause.

In reaching its conclusion, the Bench relied upon the recent Supreme Court judgment in “Shivamma (Dead) through LRs versus Karnataka Housing Board and others”. In that case, the Supreme Court emphasised that government authorities cannot seek indulgence merely because files move through official channels and that administrative lethargy can never be treated as a valid explanation for delay. By invoking the judgment, the High Court reinforced the principle that limitation laws apply equally to the State and private litigants and that bureaucratic inefficiency cannot become a substitute for legal justification.

What is the message for government departments?

The Bench also indicated that the magnitude of the delay weighed heavily in its decision. The judges observed that the matter may have been viewed differently had it involved a relatively minor delay attributable to procedural requirements. "We would have considered in a different manner had it been a case of a minor delay due to the aforesaid reasons. However, inordinate delay of 546 days has occurred due to the grounds taken in the application which cannot be said to constitute sufficient cause for condonation of delay," the Bench observed.

The larger message emerging from the ruling is that courts are increasingly unwilling to grant routine condonation of delay to government departments merely because administrative processes consumed time. Limitation laws are intended to bring certainty, finality and discipline to litigation, and the judiciary has repeatedly stressed that government agencies must adapt their internal systems to meet statutory deadlines rather than expect legal timelines to bend around bureaucratic procedures.

What does the ruling mean for the case?

With the delay application having been dismissed, the State's Letters Patent Appeal cannot proceed on merits. As a consequence, the Single Judge's ruling granting the revised pay scale remains undisturbed. More importantly, the judgment serves as a cautionary reminder to public authorities that prolonged administrative processing may explain why a delay occurred, but it does not necessarily excuse it. In the eyes of the law, a file remaining "under process" is no longer enough.