The launch of a monsoon-long plantation drive across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant may, on the face of it, appear to be a symbolic environmental initiative.

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Yet, constitutionally and institutionally, it signifies something far deeper. It marks a rare occasion where the judiciary has chosen to carry the philosophy it has developed inside courtrooms into the public sphere, demonstrating that environmental protection is not merely a subject of litigation or judicial pronouncements, but a constitutional value capable of being practised by constitutional institutions themselves.

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A constitutional duty, not merely a government function

The obvious question many may ask is: Why is the judiciary planting trees at all? Isn't protecting forests and increasing green cover the responsibility of governments?

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The answer lies in the Constitution itself. India's constitutional framework never envisioned environmental protection as an obligation resting solely on the executive.

Through Article 48A, the Constitution directs the State to protect and improve the environment and safeguard forests and wildlife. Equally important, Article 51A(g) places a corresponding Fundamental Duty upon every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment.

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Together, these provisions create a shared constitutional responsibility rather than an exclusive governmental function.

How Article 21 transformed environmental protection

Over the past four decades, the judiciary has added another important constitutional layer.

Through an evolving body of environmental jurisprudence, the Supreme Court has consistently interpreted Article 21—the right to life—to include the right to live in a clean, healthy and pollution-free environment. In doing so, the Court transformed environmental protection from a policy objective into an enforceable constitutional guarantee.

Clean air, safe water, ecological balance and sustainable development are now recognised as inseparable components of the right to life and human dignity.

From constitutional interpretation to constitutional leadership

Seen in that context, Justice Surya Kant's initiative represents more than symbolism. It reflects an institution practising the constitutional principles it has itself interpreted and strengthened through decades of judicial decisions. Constitutional values, the initiative suggests, cannot remain confined to judgments and law reports; they must also find visible expression in the conduct of constitutional institutions.

It is an example of constitutional leadership through institutional action, where the judiciary reinforces its jurisprudence not only through orders but also by setting a public example.

Why Punjab and Haryana need more green cover

The timing of the initiative also assumes significance when viewed against the ecological realities of the region. Punjab informed courts that 81.72 per cent of its geographical area is under net sown cultivation, making it one of India's most intensively farmed states.

According to the India State of Forest Report, 2023, Punjab's forest cover stands at only 3.67 per cent, while tree cover outside forests contributes another 2.92 per cent, taking the State's total green cover to 6.59 per cent.

Haryana's forest cover stands at 3.65 per cent, far below the national average of 21.71 per cent and the National Forest Policy's long-standing benchmark of 33 per cent.

These figures indicate why increasing tree cover outside traditional forests has become an ecological necessity rather than an environmental luxury.

Why are courts becoming green constitutional spaces

The judiciary's choice of court campuses and judicial institutions as planting sites is equally significant. Courts are among the most visible constitutional spaces in the country, frequented daily by judges, lawyers, litigants and ordinary citizens.

Transforming these campuses into green spaces serves a purpose beyond beautification. It reminds everyone entering these institutions that the Constitution protects not only civil liberties and legal rights but also the environment upon which those rights ultimately depend.

A collective commitment of constitutional courts

It is equally significant that the campaign was launched by the Chief Justice of India alongside Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and companion judges of the High Court.

Environmental guardianship, much like constitutional governance itself, demands institutional participation rather than individual initiative.

The presence of Acting Chief Justice Mishra and the companion judges underscored that the campaign was not a personal endeavour of the Chief Justice of India, but a collective judicial commitment extending across constitutional courts in the region.

The real test: Survival, not plantation

Justice Surya Kant also struck a note of realism by observing that the campaign's success would not be measured by the number of saplings planted but by how many survive.

The emphasis on survival, monitoring and long-term care reflects a constitutional principle in itself: rights and duties are not fulfilled through symbolic acts alone but through sustained commitment.

In many ways, nurturing a sapling mirrors the constitutional obligation of protecting the environment—both require patience, continuity and collective responsibility.

Justice taking root beyond the courtroom

Ultimately, the plantation drive is not about expanding the judiciary's constitutional role. Courts will continue to adjudicate environmental disputes, interpret environmental laws and enforce fundamental rights.

What the initiative demonstrates is that constitutional institutions can also lead by example. By stepping beyond the courtroom and into the landscape, the judiciary has sought to reaffirm an idea deeply embedded in the Constitution—that safeguarding nature is not merely a matter of governance, but a shared constitutional ethic owed equally to present citizens and future generations.

The saplings planted this monsoon, if they survive and flourish, will stand as living reminders that constitutional values are not realised only through judgments delivered from the Bench, but also through institutions choosing to embody the principles they are entrusted to uphold.