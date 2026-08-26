DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / 'False affidavit' in earlier bail plea cannot be ignored, says High Court

'False affidavit' in earlier bail plea cannot be ignored, says High Court

Nuh DSP directed to explain wrong case details placed before court, appear personally

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:36 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a Deputy Superintendent of Police to submit an explanation and appear personally before the Bench after observing that a “false affidavit” filed by a police officer in an earlier bail petition “cannot be ignored”.

Advertisement

The direction came as Justice Surya Partap Singh allowed the second bail petition of an accused in a case arising from registered on October 1, 2025, at Bichhor police station in Nuh under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the provisions of the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Wrong number of cases mentioned

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended before Justice Surya Partap Singh’s Bench that the petitioner had specifically stated in the earlier bail petition that only one case was pending against him. But the State’s reply had mentioned five cases.

Advertisement

The counsel submitted that the alleged false information “played a major role in building opinion of this Court for denial of concession of bail to the petitioner”.

The State counsel, while opposing bail on merits, admitted that “due to some technical issues it was wrongly mentioned in the reply filed in the former petition that petitioner had five cases pending against him”.

Advertisement

The State nevertheless contended that the accused was not entitled to bail, alleging that he had fired a gunshot at a police party and tried to run away from the spot, as he was wanted in another case.

The State further submitted that while trying to nab him, the police had fired in self-defence and that the gunshot fired by the police party had injured the petitioner.

Court takes note of custody and speedy-trial right

The petitioner’s counsel also submitted that he had already remained incarcerated for more than ten and a half months, nothing remained to be recovered from him, and the trial was not likely to conclude in the near future. The counsel also contended that there was no injury to the police authorities and that the petitioner had suffered the gunshot injury in the incident.

After hearing rival contentions, Justice Surya Partap Singh observed that the right to speedy trial was part of the reasonable, fair and just procedure guaranteed under Article 21. “The right to speedy trial is a part of reasonable, fair and just procedure enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. This constitutional right cannot be denied to an undertrial prisoner”

Considering the cumulative effect of the factors, Justice Surya Partap Singh held: “The petitioner is entitled to the concession of bail, and that the present petition deserves to be allowed.”

‘False affidavit cannot be ignored’

Before parting with the judgment, Justice Surya Partap Singh specifically took note of the affidavit filed by the police officer in the earlier bail petition.

“It shall not be out of place to mention here that false affidavit filed by the police officer in the former bail petition cannot be ignored. Thus, Jitender Kumar, HPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punhana, is hereby directed to submit an explanation with regard to circumstances in which an affidavit containing false details was presented before this Court. The above named Police Officer is directed to be present in person on the date fixed,” the Bench observed. The matter has been listed for September 11.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts