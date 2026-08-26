'False affidavit' in earlier bail plea cannot be ignored, says High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a Deputy Superintendent of Police to submit an explanation and appear personally before the Bench after observing that a “false affidavit” filed by a police officer in an earlier bail petition “cannot be ignored”.

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The direction came as Justice Surya Partap Singh allowed the second bail petition of an accused in a case arising from registered on October 1, 2025, at Bichhor police station in Nuh under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the provisions of the Arms Act.

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Wrong number of cases mentioned

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended before Justice Surya Partap Singh’s Bench that the petitioner had specifically stated in the earlier bail petition that only one case was pending against him. But the State’s reply had mentioned five cases.

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The counsel submitted that the alleged false information “played a major role in building opinion of this Court for denial of concession of bail to the petitioner”.

The State counsel, while opposing bail on merits, admitted that “due to some technical issues it was wrongly mentioned in the reply filed in the former petition that petitioner had five cases pending against him”.

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The State nevertheless contended that the accused was not entitled to bail, alleging that he had fired a gunshot at a police party and tried to run away from the spot, as he was wanted in another case.

The State further submitted that while trying to nab him, the police had fired in self-defence and that the gunshot fired by the police party had injured the petitioner.

Court takes note of custody and speedy-trial right

The petitioner’s counsel also submitted that he had already remained incarcerated for more than ten and a half months, nothing remained to be recovered from him, and the trial was not likely to conclude in the near future. The counsel also contended that there was no injury to the police authorities and that the petitioner had suffered the gunshot injury in the incident.

After hearing rival contentions, Justice Surya Partap Singh observed that the right to speedy trial was part of the reasonable, fair and just procedure guaranteed under Article 21. “The right to speedy trial is a part of reasonable, fair and just procedure enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. This constitutional right cannot be denied to an undertrial prisoner”

Considering the cumulative effect of the factors, Justice Surya Partap Singh held: “The petitioner is entitled to the concession of bail, and that the present petition deserves to be allowed.”

‘False affidavit cannot be ignored’

Before parting with the judgment, Justice Surya Partap Singh specifically took note of the affidavit filed by the police officer in the earlier bail petition.

“It shall not be out of place to mention here that false affidavit filed by the police officer in the former bail petition cannot be ignored. Thus, Jitender Kumar, HPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punhana, is hereby directed to submit an explanation with regard to circumstances in which an affidavit containing false details was presented before this Court. The above named Police Officer is directed to be present in person on the date fixed,” the Bench observed. The matter has been listed for September 11.