For PGT Economics, 5% relaxation for SC candidates means 47.5%, not 45%: High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a 5 per cent relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks for Scheduled Caste (SC) and differently abled candidates applying for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Haryana means a reduction of 5 per cent of the prescribed qualifying marks, not five percentage points. Accordingly, where the minimum qualifying marks are 50 per cent, the relaxed threshold would be 47.5 per cent, not 45 per cent.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar held that the expression “relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks”, as used in the Haryana State Education School Cadre (Group-B) Service Rules, 2012, could not be interpreted as permitting a five-percentage-point reduction in the prescribed benchmark unless the rules or advertisement expressly provided for it.

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“The distinction between a ‘5 per cent relaxation’ and a ‘5 percentage point relaxation’ is material,” Justice Brar observed.

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The ruling came on a petition filed by an SC candidate who had secured 46 per cent marks in his Master’s degree in Economics but was denied eligibility for appointment as a PGT Economics teacher after his recommendation was withdrawn. The court dismissed his petition, holding that he fell short of the applicable qualifying threshold of 47.5 per cent.

Justice Brar asserted that the prescribed qualifying marks for the post were 50 per cent and that the relaxation contemplated under the statutory rules and the advertisement was up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks.

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“The question which, therefore, arises for consideration is whether the relaxation is to be calculated as a deduction of five percentage points from the prescribed qualifying marks of 50 per cent, thereby bringing the qualifying benchmark to 45 per cent, or as 5 per cent of the prescribed qualifying marks, resulting in a qualifying benchmark of 47.5 per cent.”

Justice Brar noted that the governing rules and the terms and conditions of the advertisement were required to be given effect to according to their plain meaning, consistent with the object and scheme of the selection process, where they were clear and unambiguous.

Justice Brar observed: “A relaxation of 5 per cent from the prescribed qualifying benchmark of 50% necessarily operates as a reduction of 2.5 percentage points, thereby bringing the applicable qualifying threshold to 47.5 per cent. It cannot, by any permissible process of interpretation, be converted into a reduction of five percentage points so as to arrive at 45 per cent, unless the Rules or the advertisement expressly so provide”.

Justice Brar further observed that reducing the threshold to 45 per cent would amount to a five-percentage-point reduction, equivalent to a 10 per cent reduction of the prescribed benchmark. Such a concession would require express textual support in the rules or advertisement.

“Neither the Court nor the recruiting authority can introduce a different methodology for computation, import a condition not contained in the notified terms, or rewrite the prescription under the guise of interpretation,” the court said.

Holding that the candidate’s 46 per cent postgraduate marks did not meet the relaxed threshold of 47.5 per cent, Justice Brar observed that his initial participation in the selection process or inclusion in the recommendation list could not confer eligibility contrary to the governing rules.