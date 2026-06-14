Former HC judge Justice Mehinder Singh Sullar conferred Distinguished Membership by International Council of Jurists

Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Mehinder Singh Sullar, has been conferred the “Distinguished Membership” of the London-based International Council of Jurists for five years.

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The certificate, issued by ICJ president Adish C. Aggarwala and director Sarah J. Marchington, stated that Justice Sullar was being conferred distinguished membership of the International Council of Jurists till 2031.

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The global non-profit organisation of lawyers, judges and legal scholars is dedicated to advancing the rule of law and social justice. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in London and offices in New Delhi, the ICJ regularly organises international conferences and major legal symposiums and conferences focusing on themes such as world peace, human rights, and judicial reforms.

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Justice Sullar, with career in the Indian judiciary spanning several decades, has also served as a judicial member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Chandigarh. He was enrolled as an advocate in 1977, initially practiced at the Ambala District Courts before shifting his base to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1989.

He was selected as an Additional District and Sessions Judge and served as the presiding officer of the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court for four states (Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh).

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He was subsequently elevated as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Following his retirement from the High Court, he joined the CAT.