Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed NCLAT Chairperson

Justice Rajesh Bindal, a former judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for a five-year tenure.

Justice Bindal, who retired in April this year, has held several key judicial positions, including Chief Justice of the Allahabad, Calcutta, and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Courts.

Justice Bindal was elevated as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006, and remained chairperson of a committee for framing draft rules for electronic evidence. The report was submitted to the Supreme Court in November 2018.

As the chairperson of a multi-member committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to study civil aspects of International Child Abduction Bill-2016, Justice Bindal submitted report accompanied by the recommendations and draft of the Protection of Children (Inter-Country Removal and Retention) Bill-2018 to the Ministry in April 2018.