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Home / Legal News / Give employees of privately managed institutions their dues: Punjab and Haryana HC

Give employees of privately managed institutions their dues: Punjab and Haryana HC

Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor directs Chandigarh Administration to ensure payment in accordance with applicable law

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:28 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to ensure that employees working in privately managed educational institutions receive their dues strictly in accordance with the applicable law. The court passed the direction while disposing of a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated over allegations that even minimum DC rates were not being paid to them.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed that the authorities concerned “would ensure that the employees working in privately managed institutions are given their dues strictly in accordance with the applicable provisions of law”.

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The PIL was initiated on the basis of a letter received by the High Court alleging that “even the minimum DC rates are not being paid to the employees of private educational institutions”.

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During the proceedings, the UT Administration placed a compendium of orders before the court, which was taken on record. Counsel Abhinav Sood, Himanshu Malik and Mehndi Singhal submitted that the institutions concerned were privately managed and run by societies “without any financial support from the State”.

The Administration further informed the Bench that the employees concerned had approached the Labour Department, where “it has been found that DC rates are not applicable upon them”.

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Setting out the Administration’s position on the wage protection available to these employees, the order records its submission: “The only protection to which these persons are entitled, are the payment of minimum wages, which are being paid to them.”

Taking note of the stand adopted by the UT Administration, the Bench disposed of the petition with a direction to the authorities to ensure payment of the employees’ dues in accordance with the applicable provisions of law.

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