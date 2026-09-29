Less than a month after daily-wager Gulzar Singh ended his life after allegedly mentioning the name of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and others in his video statement, the Punjab Police has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that his complainant-son has denied having video regarding his father’s death.

A report placed before the Bench specifically recorded that “complainant Lakhwinder Singh got his statement recorded on September 27, as per which he has stated that he does not have any video pertaining to the death of his father”.

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The report added that efforts were made to obtain original video/device from the complainant and Gulzar’s family, but they did not supply the device. Notices under the provisions of the BNSS were issued on September 15, 17, 20 and 27 for production of the device so that the video could be technically analysed and made part of the case property.

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The report added the investigating team obtained multiple videos “through social monitoring” as the original had not been supplied. These were being analysed as multiple videos had “different versions”. It further records that in one video Gulzar Singh is heard naming persons who are accused in the FIR and that the statement in the video “corroborates with the statement given by complainant Lakhwinder Singh”.

The Bench was also told that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the case was conducting a “fair, impartial and thorough investigation”.

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In its status report, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur-cum-Member SIT Rajvot Grewal added that “strict action” would be taken against all persons found involved in the commission of the offence “upon brining material evidence on record”.

The report said the SIT was constituted by the Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, after registration of an FIR on September 8. It comprises senior police officers and was functioning under the supervision of ADGP/IVC Naunihal Singh.

Taking up the matter, the Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor has fixed October 8 as the next date of hearing on the public interest litigation seeking transfer of investigation in the FIR registered in the matter from the State Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other independent and impartial agency outside Punjab.

The FIR was registered on September 8 at Dirba police station in Sangrur district for abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Petitioner Ravinder Singh submitted that Gulzar Singh had raised serious concerns regarding alleged rampant availability and circulation of synthetic drugs in his locality. He had also questioned the State authorities regarding the source of such drugs and the measures taken to curb the menace.

Shortly before his death, he recorded a “video statement in which he allegedly referred to and attributed responsibility for his death to, inter-alia, Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister, Government of Punjab and also referred to local political representatives. The video constitutes material evidence requiring preservation, authentication, forensic examination and independent investigation,” the petitioner contended.

He added that the FIR was registered against five persons. But the allegations and references contained in the video statement, “including those concerning a person holding high political office”, have not been incorporated or investigated.