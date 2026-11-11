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Home / Legal News / Gurugram divorce petition described as Rs 2 lakh maintenance plea; HC takes note of ‘errors’

Gurugram divorce petition described as Rs 2 lakh maintenance plea; HC takes note of ‘errors’

Bench directs that judgment and decree be brought to Gurugram Administrative Judge's notice

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The direction is issued by a Division Bench of Justice Alka Sarin and Justice Monica Chhibber Sharma while hearing an appeal in a matrimonial discord. Photo for representation
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed that a judgment and decree passed by the Principal Judge, Family Court, Gurugram, be brought to the notice of the Administrative Judge of Gurugram Sessions Division after several alleged errors in a judicial order were pointed out to the Bench, including describing a petition for dissolution of marriage as one seeking maintenance.

The direction was issued by a Division Bench of Justice Alka Sarin and Justice Monica Chhibber Sharma while hearing an appeal in a matrimonial discord. Appearing before the Bench on the appellant’s behalf, advocate Vivek Aggarwal contended there were glaring mistakes “apparent on the face of the record in the impugned judgment and decree dated July 30 passed by the Principal Judge, Family Court, Gurugram”.

Aggarwal submitted that the original petition had been filed under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, for dissolution of marriage. However, the opening lines of the Family Court judgment described it as a petition seeking monthly maintenance of Rs 2 lakh.

Aggarwal further submitted that the written statement had been reproduced verbatim in five paragraphs of the judgment. Referring to the manner in which the court dealt with an issue, he said: “After noticing the contentions in three paragraphs, there are reproductions from various judgments. The reproductions which have been made also do not refer to any paragraph and selected lines from the judgments have been reproduced.”

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He said the judgment did not discuss the evidence on record or the pleadings of the parties before reaching its conclusion. Aggarwal also drew the High Court's attention to the decree sheet, which carried the heading: “Petition for maintenance under Section 125 CrPC.”

After recording the submissions, the High Court issued notice of motion for March 31, 2027. “Let copy of this order along with the impugned judgment and decree be brought to the notice of the Administrative Judge, Sessions Division, Gurugram,” the Bench concluded.

Each judicial district has an administrative Judge and is in charge of the administration. He is empowered to initiate disciplinary action against the judicial officers.

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