The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside orders rejecting medical reimbursement claims of Haryana Government employees for treatment of dependent family members, holding that a nominal old-age pension of Rs 3,000 a month could not, by itself, disqualify an elderly parent from being treated as a dependent.

The Court also held that denying a woman employee reimbursement for her parents-in-law directly contravened Haryana's Medical Reimbursement Policy. The ruling came as the Bench ruled that administrative instructions could not override statutory rules governing medical reimbursement.

Advertisement

“Access to medical care is an integral facet of the right to life and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, and the State, while discharging its obligations as a model employer, ought not to adopt an unduly restrictive interpretation of a beneficial medical welfare provision,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asserted, while allowing 10 connected writ petitions. The Bench directed the competent authorities to “process, sanction and release the admissible medical reimbursement amounts” within two months of receiving a certified copy of the order.

Advertisement

Genuine treatment and bills not disputed

One of the petitions placed before Justice Brar’s Bench concerned a JBT teacher whose 70-year-old mother, suffering from chronic ailments, underwent inpatient treatment at an empaneled and government-approved hospital, incurring expenses of Rs 3,72,502. The claim was rejected because the assessed income exceeded the monthly ceiling of Rs 3,500 prescribed under Haryana government instructions issued in 2007.

Justice Brar noted that the State did not dispute the treatment, genuineness of the bills or expenditure incurred. The claims had been rejected “not because the medical care was unnecessary, but solely on the technical ground” that the dependants’ assessed income exceeded the prescribed ceiling.

Advertisement

Statutory rules prevail over administrative restrictions

Justice Brar held that the Punjab Medical Attendance Rules, 1940, governing medical reimbursement, recognise “wholly dependent” family members without imposing a rigid monetary ceiling in the relevant provision.

Relying on a Supreme Court judgment, Justice Brar observed that dependency was not purely financial but also included physical dependence. Elderly parents suffering from serious or chronic illnesses might require their children’s care, support and supervision.

Old-age allowance cannot automatically defeat dependency

A key finding concerned the Old Age Samman Allowance. The court referred to a February 3, 2025, clarification issued by Haryana Director-General Health Services stating that the Rs 3,000 old-age pension was an amount awarded by the government and was not to be treated as income.

“Having issued this clarification, the State cannot approbate and reprobate by continuing to reject claims on the premise that this very allowance breaches the dependency ceiling,” Justice Brar asserted. The Bench added that a social-security benefit intended to provide minimum subsistence could not, without a specific statutory or regulatory exclusion, be treated as an independent and sufficient livelihood that defeated entitlement to medical care through a serving child.

Justice Brar added the State could not, on one hand, extend a modest old-age pension to an elderly citizen as a measure of social welfare and, on the other, treat the very receipt of that welfare benefit as a disqualification for availing medical reimbursement as a dependent parent. Such an approach would, in substance, neutralise one welfare measure by invoking another.

“The expression `dependent’ must, therefore, receive a purposive and realistic construction, having regard to the actual financial capacity of the parent and the nature and extent of his needs, particularly medical needs, rather than being determined solely by the receipt of a nominal social-security pension. Denial of medical reimbursement in such circumstances, without demonstrating that the parent has sufficient independent means to meet his medical expenses, would defeat the beneficial object of the scheme and operate harshly against the petitioner and his aged father,” Justice Brar noted.

The court accordingly quashed the impugned rejection orders and directed the authorities to release the admissible reimbursement amounts within the stipulated two-month period.