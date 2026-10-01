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Home / Legal News / Haryana sports varsity V-C undertakes to resign; HC directs next appointment strictly under UGC Regulations

Haryana sports varsity V-C undertakes to resign; HC directs next appointment strictly under UGC Regulations

Ashok Kumar cites personal reasons; state told to accept resignation within a week and appoint senior-most Dean in the interim

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Former IPS officer and Sports University of Haryana Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar. File photo
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Former IPS officer Ashok Kumar has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that he is not in a position to continue as Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, Sonepat.

The disinclination to continue “due to personal reasons” came during the hearing of a petition for declaring his appointment “illegal and void ab initio being in clear violation of the provisions of UGC Regulations”.

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Taking a note of his submissions, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar directed the State of Haryana to accept his resignation within a week of its submission and appoint the senior-most Dean to discharge the Vice-Chancellor’s duties during the intervening period.

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The Court further directed that the appointment of the next Vice-Chancellor be made in “strict compliance and adherence to the UGC Regulations, 2018”, keeping in view a recent Supreme Court judgment.

Justice Brar passed the directions while disposing of a petition filed by Dr Devender Singh Mor and another petitioner challenging Kumar’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor. The petitioner was represented by advocate Shreenath A Khemka, along with Devraj Asati.

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As the matter came up before Justice Brar’s Bench, counsel Shruti Jain Goyal appearing on Kumar’s behalf stated: “The respondent is not in a position to continue as Vice-Chancellor of the University due to personal reasons”. The counsel also undertook that the respondent would submit his resignation within three weeks and hand over the charge forthwith.

State told to accept resignation within a week

Taking note of the statement, Justice Brar in his detailed order directed: “In the wake of the statement made by the counsel for respondent, the present petition is disposed of and the State government is directed to accept the resignation of the respondent within a period of one week from the date of its submission.”

The court has also specified the arrangement to be followed after the resignation.

“The State Government shall follow the procedure contemplated under Rule 2 of the Statutes of the University, particularly the proviso to Rule 2 dealing with the vacancy in the office of Vice-Chancellor on account of resignation and appoint the senior-most Dean to discharge the duties of a Vice-Chancellor during the interregnum period until a fresh appointment to the post of Vice-Chancellor is made,” the Bench asserted.

Justice Brar also fixed October 31 as the deadline for completing the necessary steps. “It is made clear that all the necessary steps, including acceptance of the resignation of the respondent, making the interim arrangement and to initiate the process of appointment of the next Vice-Chancellor, which shall be completed on or before October 31,” Justice Brar directed.

Before parting with the order, the Court expresses its gratitude to Amicus Curiae Navdeep Chhabra for the valuable assistance rendered by him during the course of hearing.

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