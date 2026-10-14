Haryana teachers’ two award-linked increments restored; High Court quashes withdrawal orders in 18 cases

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed orders withdrawing or curtailing two increments granted to teachers under Haryana’s State Teacher Award Scheme, directing the state government to restore the benefit, re-fix their pay and extend consequential benefits within four months. For petitioners who have retired, the government was asked to recalculate pension and other applicable retirement benefits and release arrears within the same period.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar passed the directions while disposing of 18 connected writ petitions challenging the withdrawal, adjustment or curtailment of the increments, including cases in which recovery had been effected on the basis of Rule 37 of the Haryana Civil Services (Pay) Rules, 2016.

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The Bench was told that the petitioners were seeking the quashing of impugned orders, vide which the benefits of two increments granted to them from the date of State Award – September 5, 2018 – was withdrawn by fixing pay at much lower stage. The action was described as “absolutely illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional”.

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Taking up the matter, Justice Brar held that the State could not apply restrictions governing advance increments under the general pay rules to the special incentive under the award policy without establishing a legal basis for doing so.

“A benefit already granted under the applicable policy cannot be curtailed merely by importing restrictions from the general Pay Rules unless the respondents establish the legal basis for applying those restrictions to the special incentive,” Justice Brar asserted.

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The court said the controversy was not merely one of ordinary pay fixation under the Haryana Civil Services (Pay) Rules, 2016. It concerned the legal character and continuance of the benefit of two increments conferred upon the petitioners under the State Teacher Award Scheme.

Justice Brar added the benefit of increments was not an accidental consequence of pay fixation. “It formed a deliberate and substantive component of the incentive structure attached to the State Teacher Award, although the terminology and nature of the benefit underwent changes under the successive policies”.

The judgment traced the scheme’s evolution from two annual increments for five years under the earlier policies to two additional increments with dearness allowance for the entire service under the 2009 instructions. The 2016 policy subsequently provided two advance increments with dearness allowance for the entire future service, a benefit retained under the amended 2020 policy.

The court also invoked the doctrine of legitimate expectation, observing that administrative departures from a consistent course of conduct must satisfy the requirements of fairness and non-arbitrariness. It clarified that the doctrine did not create an indefeasible right to continuation of a benefit.

“Consequently, the present writ petitions are disposed of and the impugned orders/pay-fixations, whereby the benefit of the two increments granted to the petitioners pursuant to the respective State Teacher Award Policies has been withdrawn, adjusted or otherwise curtailed, and recovery has been effected on the basis of Rule 37 of Pay Rules of 2016, are hereby quashed,” Justice Brar asserted.