HC asks investigating agency to examine social media posts linked to LPU campus unrest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the investigating agency to examine social media posts allegedly containing incorrect reporting that led to unrest on the Lovely Professional University campus, after the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that some posts remained online despite most offending content having been blocked. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor passed the interim order on a public interest litigation filed by Ravi Raj against the Union of India and others.

Posts remain online despite blocking of others

The Bench, during the course of hearing was told that “most of the offending posts, which had incorrectly reported the facts and which led to unrest in the campus of the university, have been blocked”. However, the senior counsel Gaurav Chopra – appearing before the Bench on the petitioner’s behalf, placed before the court certain posts that continued to be accessible on social media platforms.

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Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench recorded in its order: “Senior counsel for the petitioner, however, has placed before the Court certain posts on social media platforms like ‘X’, Instagram and Reddit, which continue to remain on the social media and have not been blocked.”

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State counsel handed copies for necessary action

The court recorded that copies of the posts had been handed over to the State’s counsel so that steps could be taken to block the content. “Copy of these posts have been handed over to the counsel appearing on behalf of the State to ensure that necessary steps would be taken for blocking of posts which contain incorrect reporting and have led to unrest in the campus,” the order stated.

Before parting with the matter, the Bench added: “Let such aspects be examined by the concerned investigating agency.” The matter has been listed for November 4, with the petitioner permitted to file a rejoinder to the State’s reply.

The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, had pulled up the State over its handling of the probe into incidents of violence at LPU. Appearing on the petitioner-student’s behalf, Chopra told the Bench that police personnel were injured, and a total loss came out to be approximately Rs 30 crore. LPU was represented in the matter by advocate Ranjit Singh Bajaj, while Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain appeared on behalf of the Centre.