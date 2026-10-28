DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / HC asks investigating agency to examine social media posts linked to LPU campus unrest

HC asks investigating agency to examine social media posts linked to LPU campus unrest

Most offending posts blocked, but some remain online, court told

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:31 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, had pulled up the State over its handling of the probe into incidents of violence at LPU. PTI file
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the investigating agency to examine social media posts allegedly containing incorrect reporting that led to unrest on the Lovely Professional University campus, after the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that some posts remained online despite most offending content having been blocked. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor passed the interim order on a public interest litigation filed by Ravi Raj against the Union of India and others.

Posts remain online despite blocking of others

The Bench, during the course of hearing was told that “most of the offending posts, which had incorrectly reported the facts and which led to unrest in the campus of the university, have been blocked”. However, the senior counsel Gaurav Chopra – appearing before the Bench on the petitioner’s behalf, placed before the court certain posts that continued to be accessible on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Also read: When the campus erupts: violence in LPU

Advertisement

Normalcy returns to LPU, students head home; Police probe possible Chitkara University link

Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench recorded in its order: “Senior counsel for the petitioner, however, has placed before the Court certain posts on social media platforms like ‘X’, Instagram and Reddit, which continue to remain on the social media and have not been blocked.”

Advertisement

State counsel handed copies for necessary action

The court recorded that copies of the posts had been handed over to the State’s counsel so that steps could be taken to block the content. “Copy of these posts have been handed over to the counsel appearing on behalf of the State to ensure that necessary steps would be taken for blocking of posts which contain incorrect reporting and have led to unrest in the campus,” the order stated.

Before parting with the matter, the Bench added: “Let such aspects be examined by the concerned investigating agency.” The matter has been listed for November 4, with the petitioner permitted to file a rejoinder to the State’s reply.

The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, had pulled up the State over its handling of the probe into incidents of violence at LPU. Appearing on the petitioner-student’s behalf, Chopra told the Bench that police personnel were injured, and a total loss came out to be approximately Rs 30 crore. LPU was represented in the matter by advocate Ranjit Singh Bajaj, while Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain appeared on behalf of the Centre.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts