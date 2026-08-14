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Home / Legal News / HC asks Punjab Govt to examine BBMB officer’s complaints; warns Batala police chief may be summoned

HC asks Punjab Govt to examine BBMB officer’s complaints; warns Batala police chief may be summoned

Justice Sanjay Vashisth directs State to take legal action if substance found in allegations; matter listed for October 1

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State of Punjab to examine allegations made by a Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officer and take the required legal action before the next date of hearing if substance is found in the accusations. The court has also made it clear that if fairness and transparency are not found in the steps taken, the Commissioner of Police/SSP, Batala, would be called to court.

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The directions by Justice Sanjay Vashisth came during the hearing of a petition filed by Parbodh Chander, presently serving as Deputy Chief Engineer in the office of the BBMB at Talwara in Hoshiarpur district. He was seeking directions to Batala senior superintendent of police to submit a status report on the action taken on his complaints.

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Appearing for the petitioner before Justice Vashisth’s Bench, advocates Charanjit Singh Bakshi and Mallika contended that the petitioner was a Group ‘A’ gazetted officer under the Ministry of Power and Energy, Government of India. His grievance arose from a series of incidents, which commenced during the elections of the Municipal Committee/Corporation held at Batala on May 26.

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Bakshi contended that a candidate contesting with the Aam Aadmi Party support pressured the petitioner “for casting vote and joining in the election campaign”. But the petitioner did not accede to the demands. Subsequently, construction material was dumped outside his residence on July 5.

“A lot of construction material consisting gravel and stones meant for construction of street was dumped in front of the main gate of the petitioner’s residence and thereby making it very hard to enter the house or to even exit outside. Certain altercations and other incidents took place on July 7, July 8 and July 9,” Bakshi added on the petitioner’s behalf.

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He added a respondent, after winning the elections, was now holding “the chair in the Municipal Commissioner’s office”. She was daily causing harassment to the petitioner and his family. “No heed is being paid by the district police administration despite submitting several complaints/ representations,” he added.

Appearing for the State on advance notice, Deputy Advocate-General Manjinder Singh Bhullar accepted the notice issued by Justice Vashisth’s Bench. He then sought time to verify the contentions. “The State Government is directed to examine the issue and if any substance is found in the allegations levelled by the petitioner, let required legal action be taken before the next date of hearing,” Justice Vashisth ordered.

The court also made it clear that the manner in which the matter was dealt with must meet the requirements of fairness and transparency. It specifically warned that failure on this count would result in the Batala police chief being called before the court. “It is made clear that in case fairness and transparency is not found in the required step, Commissioner of Police/SSP Batala would be called in the Court,” the Court said. The matter has been listed for October 1.

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