HC commutes death sentence of 4 murder convicts to 30 years’ jail without remission

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has commuted the death sentence of four convicts in a murder case to imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years without remission, holding that the possibility of their reformation could not be entirely ruled out. The court also acquitted a former domestic help accused of conspiring with the assailants, while modifying the convictions and sentences of the four male convicts.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Ravinder Malik observed that the case, though grave and having “shaken the conscience of society”, did not warrant capital punishment as the only punishment. “It cannot, therefore, be said with certainty that the accused are beyond reform or incapable of returning to the fold of society,” it held.

Advertisement

Articulating its sentencing philosophy, the bench asked: “We also ponder whether the true measure of a sentence lies in how swiftly it ends a life or in how long it compels a person to live with what he has done. A sentence that gives every morning for decades to reflect and repent is no mean sentence”.

Advertisement

The bench added: “While a family has lost one of its own, the law need not extinguish the lives of the convicts to vindicate that loss; it must instead ensure that they spend the prime of their lives in confinement, answerable for the crime, with the door of reform left ajar, but not of release. Balancing the two, we are of the considered view that the ends of justice would be met by commuting the death sentence to imprisonment for a minimum period of 30 years without remission”.

The court clarified that the possibility of reform did not mean overlooking the crime’s gravity. “It cannot be said with certainty that the accused are beyond reform or incapable of returning to the fold of society. At the same time, this court cannot be oblivious to the adverse circumstances: a woman was done to death within the sanctity of her home, in pursuance of a conspiracy hatched with deliberation, and some of the accused carry a long history of involvement in other criminal cases. These aggravating features rule out any leniency that would belittle the loss suffered.”

Advertisement

The case has its genesis in an incident at the residence of Dr Atul Arora, who ran a hospital on the ground floor and lived with his parents and wife, Vanita Arora, on the upper floor. It was alleged that he heard his wife scream after entering his parents’ room on January 9, 2023. Two assailants allegedly pointed a gun at him, pushed him onto a sofa and demanded money and jewellery. He handed over Rs 1 lakh but was beaten and questioned about valuables.

Dr Arora subsequently escaped by jumping into the courtyard of an adjoining school and scaling its boundary wall. After a neighbour alerted the police, he returned to the house and found his wife dead. Jewellery belonging to her and ornaments prepared for their daughter’s wedding were missing. His mother also reported that her gold bangles and cash had been taken at gunpoint.

The trial court subsequently convicted Sunil Kumar, Manish Kumar, Vikramjeet alias Bittu, Vikram alias Vicky and domestic help Poonam. It sentenced all five to death for murder committed in furtherance of criminal conspiracy.

In reassessing the punishment, the high court noted in its 267-page judgment that the four male convicts were between 26 and 31 years old, came from financially modest backgrounds and had limited education. The bench also observed that Sunil Kumar had maintained cordial relations with jail authorities and shown no tendency towards violence.

The court held that robbery and murder were heinous offences, but the case did not meet the threshold for the rarest-of-rare category. “It would also be difficult at this stage to hold that the accused are beyond reform and their reintegration in the society is unlikely,” it said.

The bench also observed it was not disputed that recovery was not carried out from the accused Poonam or at her disclosure. Apart from an initial suspicion expressed by the complainant followed by confession of Poonam recorded while she was in custody, there was no other evidence. “The evidence thus only gave rise to suspicion and it was not sufficient to prove the offence against her. Hence, she has been acquitted by us, by giving her the benefit of doubt. Hence, the prosecution has been able to successfully prove its case beyond reasonable doubts, only against four persons.”