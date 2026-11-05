HC directs Punjab to send Lovely Professional University case report to Centre within 72 hours

Just over a month after violent campus protests erupted at Lovely Professional University (LPU), the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Government to forward its report to the Centre within 72 hours. The Central Government will, in turn, decide whether the offence added by the Punjab Police under the Information Technology Act warrants an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The direction came after the Punjab Police, during its ongoing investigation, found material prima facie indicating the applicability of Section 66F of the IT Act, which deals with cyberterrorism. Since Section 66F was included in the list of scheduled offences under the NIA Act, the court held that the statutory procedure for referring such matters to the Centre was required to be followed.

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As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor took note of the second status report filed by the Punjab Police. “Our attention has been invited to the second status report, wherein it is mentioned that during the course of the investigation, material was prima facie found to indicate applicability of offences under Section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and therefore, such section was also added in the matter,” the Court observed.

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Appearing before the Bench on petitioner Ravi Raj’s behalf, senior advocate Gaurav Chopra referred to Section 2(g) of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, which referred to scheduled offences. He pointed out that Section 66F of the IT Act had been included in the Schedule to the 2008 Act through an amendment.

The assertion is significant as the NIA can only take over a case if the crime committed is specifically listed – in plain terms – on a special legal checklist attached to the NIA Act, 2008. This list is called the "schedule," and the crimes on it are scheduled offences.

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The court, during the course of hearing, was also taken through Section 6 of the NIA Act, which prescribed the procedure for dealing with information relating to scheduled offences. “It is pointed out that on receipt of a report with regard to commissioning of a scheduled offence, the State Government is required to forward the report to the Central Government as expeditiously as possible,” the Bench observed.

It noted that the Central Government, on receipt of such information, was required to determine as to whether the offence was “scheduled” and also whether was is a fit case to be investigated by the National Investigating Agency. “If such a decision is taken by the Central Government, the investigation by the State Government would have to be stalled, and all documents in that regard would have to be referred to the Central Government,” the Bench further noted.

The petitioner was, in addition to senior advocate Gaurav Chopra, was also represented by Arjun Sheoran, Pranhita Singh, Tejasvi Sheokand and Heena Kadyan. LPU was represented in the matter by advocate Ranjit Singh Bajaj, while Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain appeared on behalf of the Centre.

The Court added the affidavit filed by the respondent-State did not indicate that the State authorities had taken note of the provisions of the 2008 Act. “In that view of the matter, we direct the respondent-State to forward the report with regard to commissioning of scheduled offence in terms of Section 6 of the 2008 Act, to the Central Government, positively within 72 hours. The Central Government would take an appropriate decision in the matter on the basis of the report submitted by the State Government, within a week thereafter”.

Fixing the matter for November 17, the Bench added the authorities concerned would place before the Court the developments in this regard. “It goes without saying that considering the sensitivity of the issue raised, the concerned investigating agency must deal with the matter with all promptness and seriousness,” the court concluded.