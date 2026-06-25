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Home / Legal News / HC disposes of PIL on sunflower procurement after Haryana’s assurance on purchase of crop till June 30

HC disposes of PIL on sunflower procurement after Haryana’s assurance on purchase of crop till June 30

The petitioners had also sought action against commission agents allegedly refusing to purchase sunflower seeds at MSP and a direction to extend the procurement period

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:20 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation seeking directions for procurement of sunflower seeds at Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the Haryana government assured that the seeds brought for sale up to June 30 would be purchased in accordance with the prescribed norms.

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The PIL, filed by Rakesh Kumar and others, had sought issuance of a writ of mandamus directing the respondents to ensure immediate procurement/purchase of sunflower seeds of all farmers through licensed commission agents at MSP fixed by the State of Haryana. The petitioners had also sought action against commission agents allegedly refusing to purchase sunflower seeds at MSP and a direction to extend the procurement period.

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As the matter came up before the Division Bench of Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Ramesh Kumari, counsel appearing for the State and official respondents submitted, on instructions, that sunflower seeds received up to June 23 at 5.25 pm had already been procured by government agencies—HSWC and HAFED. The total lifting by the agencies was to the extent of 93505 quintals.

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The Bench was also told: “If the petitioners or any farmers approach the respondent-authority up to June 30 for selling the sunflower seeds, the same would also be purchased by the respondent committee/authorities in accordance with the norms.”

In view of the statement, counsel for the petitioners—advocates Pardeep Kumar Rapria and Ripu Daman Boora—submitted that the petition had been rendered infructuous and might be disposed of accordingly, while requesting that the respondents be held bound by the undertaking given before the court.

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Accepting the submission, the Bench disposed of the matter as infructuous, while specifically directed that the respondents would be bound by the statement made before the court.

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