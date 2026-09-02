HC fixes Sept 8 for plea seeking independent probe into allegations against ‘important persons’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday fixed September 8 for taking up a petition filed by an advocate “allegedly in public interest” seeking probe by the CBI or any other independent agency into a matter “as allegations have been made against important persons”.

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In the petition placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Yashvir Singh Rathor, petitioner Shailender Singh said the petition was being filed seeking issuance directions for transferring the inquiry/investigation – arising out of complaint dated May 24 – to the CBI or any other independent and impartial agency.

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It was stated that the complaint dated May 24 was submitted before the Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar (Mohali), alleging that a person stated to be a relative of the sitting Chief Minister, Punjab, “was allegedly involved in filing false complaints/cases, including allegations of honey-trapping, through certain female associates and thereafter demanding substantial amounts of money for settling such criminal cases,” the petition read.

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It was further alleged that the “said person claimed close connections with senior political leaders and government officials, including the wife of the sitting Chief Minister, Punjab. The complaint was accompanied by audio/electronic material allegedly recording conversations relating to such demands”.

The petitioner added: “Despite the serious nature of the allegations and the supporting material, the grievance of the petitioner is that no formal FIR was registered on the complaint for a considerable period. It is further pleaded that, instead of ensuring a fair inquiry and protecting the complainant, the complainant was allegedly threatened and pressurised to withdraw his complaint, compelling him to approach this Court for protection”.

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The petitioner added these circumstances gave rise to a reasonable apprehension regarding the independence, fairness and impartiality of the investigation by the State police machinery. “The matter assumes further significance as Justice (Retd.) Ranjit Singh has also reportedly highlighted allegations concerning demands for substantial amounts of money for settlement of FIRs. involving allegations of rape. The National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi, has issued notice dated August 21 under

Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, requiring the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab and the Director General of Police, Punjab to submit an action taken report,” it was added.

The State counsel, on the other hand, submitted that the petition ought not to be entertained as the petitioner had no locus to file the plea. It is also submitted that the petitioner was “neither the complainant nor the source of information has been specified with regard to the alleged offence”.

Taking up the matter, the Bench on the previous date of hearing, asserted: “The counsel for the parties may address the court on the locus of the present petitioner to maintain the present PIL petition”. The matter came up for hearing today and was directed to be heard again on September 8.