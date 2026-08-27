HC fixes September 3 hearing on plea alleging corruption, official misconduct

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday fixed September 3 for hearing a petition alleging large-scale and institutionalised corruption, abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy and manipulation of the governmental, tender and administrative process.

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The petition has been filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who is appearing in person.

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The petitioner says the allegations are disclosed from material placed on record by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its complaint to the DGP, Punjab.

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The petition refers to reports in various news publications dated August 17 about the ED having written a letter/complaint dated August 12 to the DGP, Punjab, for immediate registration of an FIR on serious allegations backed by irrefutable evidence.

The petitioner says a part of the complaint was available on social media with various journalists and politicians.

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According to the petition, the main allegations were against public persons, public servants and other private individuals working in the Chief Minister's Office.

The petition says some of them were very close to the family of the Chief Minister. They were allegedly running a very deeply rooted bribery scandal. They were allegedly influencing transfers of IAS, police officials and other crucial positions in different departments of the Government of Punjab.

The petition also refers to allegations, backed with irrefutable evidence, of getting tenders, permissions and licences for certain builders, land developers and other entrepreneurs.

It further refers to allegations, backed with irrefutable evidence, of influencing certain key policy decisions of the Government in lieu of bribes and other illegal gratifications.

The petition also alleges that an institutionalised extortion racket was being run by falsely implicating people.

The petitioner says that after going through the entire material available on social media and the allegations, he submitted a detailed complaint dated August 17 to the Chief Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

According to the petition, the DGP, on August 17, without any application of mind, forwarded the complaint to the SSP, Mohali.

The petitioner thereafter sent another representation dated August 19 to the Chief Minister of Punjab. He requested that the matter be transferred to the CBI.

The petition says the request was made as the Chief Minister's own office and members of his family were named as accused persons in the complaint to the ED and the DGP, Punjab Police.

The petitioner alleges that the conduct of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau and the DGP, Punjab Police, in not following the directions of the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari proves to a great extent that the charges stated by the ED are correct.

The petition further says that despite numerous complaints and representations, the DGP and the Punjab Vigilance Bureau have refused to follow the directions of the Supreme Court.