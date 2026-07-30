HC flags attempts to revive 'dead and stale' land acquisition claims through belated pleas under 2013 Act

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that stale claims cannot be revived in land acquisition cases by invoking the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, years after acquisition proceedings attained finality.

Advertisement

The court said it had come across "a large number of cases" in which landowners were attempting to reopen decades-old acquisition proceedings after the 2013 law came into force, despite having unsuccessfully challenged the acquisition earlier or not questioning it at all.

Advertisement

The observations came as the Division Bench of Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Subhas Mehla dismissed a writ petition filed in 2016 challenging the acquisition of 1 bigha 12 biswas of land in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, acquired for the development of residential, commercial and institutional sectors.

Advertisement

The acquisition process had commenced with notifications issued in 2002 and 2003 under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, culminating in an award passed on June 25, 2004. The petitioners sought quashing of the acquisition proceedings and release of their land, contending, among other things, that possession had not been lawfully taken.

"This Court has seen that in a large number of cases of acquisition of land under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, which had been initiated decades earlier and in which, the award had also been passed and where the landowners either had filed a petition and had lost their case or had not filed any petition, suddenly sprung up after the coming into force of the new Act ‘The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013’, in order to take benefit of Section 24(2) of the said Act which provides for lapsing of the acquisition proceedings in certain circumstances," the Bench observed.

Advertisement

The Court further noted that an endeavour was also made in such belated petitions to raise issues "which had become stale and dead" and "which the landowners had acquiescence to or were barred from raising the same on the ground of delay and laches."

The Bench added that the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Indore Development Authority had already answered the plea under Section 24(2) against the landowners.

"The landowners instead of resting their case have now sought to raise pleas..." it observed, adding that such attempts had "endlessly engaged the Court with respect to settled acquisitions, bringing no finality to the acquisition proceedings and inordinately delaying the development of the area concerned."

Describing the present matter as falling within that category, the High Court observed the petition suffered from delay and laches and that "the petitioners cannot be permitted to raise stale pleas."

Rejecting the petitioners' contention that they approached the court only after rights had crystallised in connected litigation, the Bench said accepting the argument would trigger a "cascading effect", enabling other similarly placed landowners with vacant land to seek parity and reopen settled acquisitions. "There would be no finality to acquisition proceedings and would endlessly delay the development of the area concerned," the court observed.

After dealing with all aspects referred to by the petitioners, the Bench described the petition as meritless, which deserved to be dismissed. Before parting, the Court place on record its appreciation for advocate Tushar Sharma and Haryana Deputy Advocate-General Saurabh Mago, “who have both fairly and ably argued the matter.”