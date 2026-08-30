HC flags 'grave' risk when corruption accused return to sensitive posts

Expressing concern over the reinstatement of public servants accused of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana Chief Secretary to file an affidavit explaining the rules, procedures and safeguards governing such reinstatements. Among other things, he has been asked to specify whether the prosecuting agency or trial court is consulted before suspension is revoked.

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Justice Sumeet Goel asserted the court had time and again observed a deeply concerning trend wherein public servants were usually reinstated into active service during the pendency of trial for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act upon being enlarged on anticipatory/regular bail.

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“This situation assumes an alarmingly prejudicial dimension when such reinstatement results repatriation/posting of the accused to the very same department, office or geographical jurisdiction that forms direct subject matter of ongoing criminal prosecution,” Justice Goel asserted.

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Describing such administrative acts as 'ill-considered,' Justice Goel noted that these actions carried an inherent and grave propensity for the accused to abuse their official clout, tamper with crucial documentary or oral evidence, coerce the prosecution witnesses, and fundamentally subvert the course of fair and impartial trial.

Justice Goel – at the same time – observed that suspension, reinstatement and subsequent posting ordinarily fell within the administrative domain and discretionary realm of employer or the department concerned. But the Court could not remain oblivious to ground realities where administrative oversight directly undermined the administration of justice.

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Justice Goel added the concern was greater when the public servant belonged to a law enforcement or investigating agency. “This hazard is magnified when an accused public servant belongs to a law enforcement/investigating agency and is reinstated to the sensitive post, thereby affording him/her unhindered access to sensitive records and subordinate personnel involved in the very case against him/her,” the Bench added.

Taking note of the issue, Justice Goel directed the Chief Secretary to file a “comprehensive and detailed response outlining the framework, standards of procedure, service rule/regulations/guidelines etc. governing the reinstatement of such public servants.”

The Court specifically asked the Chief Secretary to explain: “Whether existing protocols mandate mandatory consultation with the prosecuting agency or the trial Court before revoking a suspension and how the officer/authority directing for reinstatement assess the unquantifiable threat of witness tampering or record manipulation”.

The observations came on a petition seeking regular bail in a case registered on December 7, 2025, at State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau police station in Panchkula under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Opposing the bail plea, the State submitted that the petitioner was serving as a Sub-Inspector of police and the allegations against him were “direct/ serious in nature”. The State counsel further argued that the petitioner would be in a position to tamper with prosecution evidence if released on regular bail, “especially intimidating the FIR-complainant”.

The petitioner, on the other hand, submitted that he had been in custody since April 2 and had been falsely implicated. It was also argued that the bribe money had been recovered from a co-accused. The challan had been filed after completion of investigation and the conclusion of the trial would take time.

Before parting with the order, Justice Goel ordered the petitioner to be released on interim regular bail till the next date of hearing before this Court. The case will now come up for hearing on September 28.