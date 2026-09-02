HC introduces colour coding to prioritise pending cases involving MPs, MLAs

Long-pending cases involving MPs and MLAs have now been given a more conspicuous colour code in the Punjab and Haryana High Court so that matters requiring priority attention can be identified at the very outset.

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As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor perused a colour-coded chart prepared by the Registry for matters pending before the High Court in respect of MPs and MLAs.

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The Bench noted that a separate category had been shown for cases in which proceedings had been stayed either by the Supreme Court or the High Court. After perusing the chart, the Court observed: “Matters which have remained pending for long ought to be displayed with more striking colour, so that, at the very outset, it can be ascertained that these matters require attention on priority”.

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The observations follow the Bench’s earlier initiative to put in place a mechanism for immediately highlighting old cases so that appropriate directions could be issued for their disposal. As a part of the process, the Bench on the previous date of hearing had asked the Registry to explore the possibility of colour coding cases according to the period for which they had remained pending. Three distinct colours had been proposed on the basis of the duration of pendency.

The Bench had also asked the Registry to explore a separate colour code for matters in which interim orders were operating, on account of which proceedings remained pending at one stage.