HC issues notice on plea challenging exclusion of PSU employees from PCS

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice on a petition challenging a Punjab government rule that allegedly bars employees of State-owned Boards and Corporations from being considered for appointment to the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) under Register A-II, a channel through which eligible serving employees can enter the PCS cadre. The petitioner has contended that employees of government-owned corporations perform public functions connected with the affairs of the State and cannot be excluded solely because they are not serving in government departments.

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A Division Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Deepak Gupta issued notice of motion on the petition and permitted the petitioner to submit an online application provisionally, subject to the final outcome of the case. The petition, filed through the office of senior advocate Dharam Vir Sharma, was argued by counsel Manbir Singh. The petitioner is seeking a declaration that Rule 10(4)(a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 1976, as incorporated through the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) (First Amendment) Rules, 2011, is unconstitutional. The challenge has also been mounted to Clause 4(a) of the general information issued along with the advertisement dated June 5 for appointment to the PCS (Executive Branch).

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Petitioner Poonam Sharma, an employee of the Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP), contended that the impugned provision created an arbitrary distinction between government employees and employees of State-owned Boards and Corporations, though both serve instrumentalities of the State. According to the petition, the impugned condition permits consideration of certain categories of Group A and Group B government employees serving in connection with the affairs of the State, but excludes similarly placed employees working in State-owned Boards and Corporations.

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The petitioner contended that PUNSUP is an instrumentality of the State and that its employees discharge public functions connected with the affairs of Punjab. She claimed to possess the requisite educational qualifications, service experience, confirmation in service and cadre status equivalent to the prescribed requirements. The plea asserted that the distinction drawn between government employees and employees of State-owned Boards and Corporations is arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and lacks any rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved.

Referring to an earlier Division Bench judgment relating to age-relaxation benefits for employees of State corporations, the petitioner sought parity of treatment and contended that similarly situated employees could not be denied consideration merely because they serve in a government-owned corporation rather than a government department. During the hearing, the State of Punjab and PUNSUP accepted notice and sought time to file their responses. The Bench directed that any application submitted by the petitioner would remain subject to the final outcome of the writ petition and listed the matter for July 7.