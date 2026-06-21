DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / HC issues notice on plea challenging exclusion of PSU employees from PCS

HC issues notice on plea challenging exclusion of PSU employees from PCS

Petitioner Poonam Sharma contends that the impugned provision creates an arbitrary distinction between government employees and employees of State-owned Boards and Corporations

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:00 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice on a petition challenging a Punjab government rule that allegedly bars employees of State-owned Boards and Corporations from being considered for appointment to the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) under Register A-II, a channel through which eligible serving employees can enter the PCS cadre. The petitioner has contended that employees of government-owned corporations perform public functions connected with the affairs of the State and cannot be excluded solely because they are not serving in government departments.

Advertisement

A Division Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Deepak Gupta issued notice of motion on the petition and permitted the petitioner to submit an online application provisionally, subject to the final outcome of the case. The petition, filed through the office of senior advocate Dharam Vir Sharma, was argued by counsel Manbir Singh. The petitioner is seeking a declaration that Rule 10(4)(a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 1976, as incorporated through the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) (First Amendment) Rules, 2011, is unconstitutional. The challenge has also been mounted to Clause 4(a) of the general information issued along with the advertisement dated June 5 for appointment to the PCS (Executive Branch).

Advertisement

Petitioner Poonam Sharma, an employee of the Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP), contended that the impugned provision created an arbitrary distinction between government employees and employees of State-owned Boards and Corporations, though both serve instrumentalities of the State. According to the petition, the impugned condition permits consideration of certain categories of Group A and Group B government employees serving in connection with the affairs of the State, but excludes similarly placed employees working in State-owned Boards and Corporations.

Advertisement

The petitioner contended that PUNSUP is an instrumentality of the State and that its employees discharge public functions connected with the affairs of Punjab. She claimed to possess the requisite educational qualifications, service experience, confirmation in service and cadre status equivalent to the prescribed requirements. The plea asserted that the distinction drawn between government employees and employees of State-owned Boards and Corporations is arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and lacks any rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved.

Referring to an earlier Division Bench judgment relating to age-relaxation benefits for employees of State corporations, the petitioner sought parity of treatment and contended that similarly situated employees could not be denied consideration merely because they serve in a government-owned corporation rather than a government department. During the hearing, the State of Punjab and PUNSUP accepted notice and sought time to file their responses. The Bench directed that any application submitted by the petitioner would remain subject to the final outcome of the writ petition and listed the matter for July 7.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts