High court issues show-cause notice to Punjab chief secretary over pending DA dues

Taking a serious view of the Punjab government's continued failure to comply with its time-bound directions regarding the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) dues to employees and pensioners, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, asking him to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for wilful disobedience of the court's directions.

Justice Harsh Bunger, while hearing a contempt petition, observed that the conduct of the state government and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), particularly in view of the sufficient opportunities already afforded to them, prima facie reflected wilful disobedience of the specific and binding directions issued by a Division Bench of the High Court.

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The court also directed the Chief Secretary, who was present during the hearing, to file his reply by November 13 and provide an advance copy to the counsel for the opposite party.

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He was further directed to remain physically present before the court on the next date of hearing, November 17, when the matter will be taken up at 12 noon.

The court noted that, through its August 3 order, the Division Bench had directed the release of admissible dues to employees and pensioners within the stipulated period ending August 18, 2026.

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It had also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure strict compliance with the order and file a compliance report by way of an affidavit before the Registry by August 31.

However, the court was informed that no compliance report had been filed by the stipulated date and that the directions remained unimplemented.

Rejecting the state's contention that the provision for payment of 6 per cent annual interest in the event of delayed payment meant that failure to release the dues within the stipulated period would not amount to wilful disobedience, the court held that the interest provision could not be treated as an alternative mode of compliance.

The court observed that the interest component was intended to compensate employees and pensioners for the period during which their legitimate dues remained unpaid and was not meant to grant the state or PSPCL the liberty to defer compliance with the substantive directions.

It specifically held: "The direction regarding payment of interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum, in the event of failure to release the amounts within the stipulated period, cannot be construed as granting liberty to the state of Punjab or PSPCL to defer compliance with the substantive directions issued by the Division Bench of this Court vide order dated August 3."

The court further clarified: "The obligation to release the amounts within the stipulated period was independent of, and in addition to, the liability to pay interest in the event of default."

It further observed that accepting the state's argument would effectively allow it to withhold indefinitely the amounts payable to employees and pensioners merely by agreeing to pay interest at 6 per cent per annum. Such an interpretation, the court held, would defeat the very object of the Division Bench's directions and render the time-bound mandate redundant.

Taking note of the status report dated October 30, filed by the Chief Secretary, the court recorded that the pending liability towards the claims stood at approximately Rs 32,418 crore. In addition, payment of DA at the rates applicable to the central government would entail a recurring annual liability of approximately Rs 4,712 crore.

The court also took note of the state's categorical stand in the status report that the August 3 directions were binding on it, that their operation had not been stayed, and that its liability to pay DA to employees and pensioners, along with interest at 6 per cent, continued to subsist.

Despite this acknowledgment, the court found that the state government and PSPCL had failed to comply with the directions.

The court held: "Thus, the conduct of the state of Punjab as well as PSPCL, particularly in view of the sufficient opportunities already afforded to them, prima facie reflects wilful disobedience of the specific and binding directions issued by the Division Bench vide order dated August 3, which cannot be countenanced in law."

The court accordingly issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Secretary, asking him to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for wilful disobedience of and non-compliance with the Division Bench's directions.

Editorial note: I have retained the quoted passages verbatim, as they appear to be extracts from the court's order. Please verify the dates and figures against the original order before publication.