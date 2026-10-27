HC puts boxing federation meeting on hold till November 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Secretary-General of the Boxing Federation of India to keep in abeyance a general body meeting scheduled for October 28 to consider a no-confidence motion against federation president Ajay Singh.

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Ajay Singh challenging the October 8 notice proposing a no-confidence motion against him and convening a general body meeting for the purpose.

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Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf before Justice Dahiya’s Bench, senior advocate Chetan Mittal, along with advocates Mohit Garg, Mayank Aggarwal, Shashwat Sharma and R.S. Yadav, contended that the president could not be removed under the federation’s constitution except through a no-confidence motion passed by “the affirmative vote of not less than three-fourth members of the general body at a meeting specially convened for the purpose”.

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It was further contended that “a special general meeting can be convened only by the president or upon request of two-third members of the executive committee”.

Mittal submitted that the Secretary-General had issued the impugned notice dated October 8, proposing a no-confidence motion against the petitioner and convening a general body meeting for the purpose. He added that the move was “on account of certain actions taken by the petitioner-president against the Secretary-General”.

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The petitioner further alleged that the notice proposing the no-confidence motion and convening the meeting violated the federation’s constitutional provisions. He also alleged that the actions “leave an adverse impact on the future of the players participating in national/international events”.

Issuing notice of motion for November 13, Justice Dahiya directed: “In the meanwhile, the second respondent is directed to keep the General Body meeting in abeyance till the next date of hearing.”