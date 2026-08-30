HC quashes Rs 60-crore tax addition against UCWeb India, orders fresh assessment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside final income-tax assessment order involving an addition of over Rs 60 crore to UCWeb Mobile Pvt Ltd’s declared income. The Division Bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Rupinderjit Chahal also set aside the consequential demand notice and the notice initiating penalty proceedings. The Assessing Officer (AO) was directed to pass a fresh assessment order in accordance with the directions of the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and the subsequent order of the Transfer Pricing Officer (TPO).

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At the onset, the Bench observed that the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of UC Mobile New World Ltd, British Virgin Islands, was engaged in distribution and re-selling of designated services of UCWeb Singapore Pte Ltd in India.

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For the assessment year 2021-22, the petitioner filed its income tax return on March 15, 2022. Its case came under scrutiny, resulting in the issuance of a notice to it under Section 143(2) of the Income-Tax Act, to which it filed a written response. Since the scrutiny assessment involved international transactions with associate entities, the AO referred the matter to the TPO.

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The Bench was told that the TPO, through order dated October 29, 2023, ordered addition of Rs 60,09,84,289 to the petitioner’s declared total income. A draft assessment order was then passed by the AO and served upon the petitioner. It, being an “eligible assessee”, filed objections to the draft assessment order before the DRP within the 30 days allocated under the Act. However, the petitioner failed to inform the AO regarding the filing of its objections.

As obliged, the AO passed the final assessment order dated December 15, 2023. Consequent notice of demand and notice regarding initiation of penalty proceedings, both dated December 15, 2023, were also issued by the AO. “It is at that stage that the petitioner knocked the doors of this Court through filing of the instant petition challenging therein the final assessment order and the consequent demand notice as also the notice with regard to initiation of penalty proceedings," the Bench observed.

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The High Court added that it issued notice and stayed the operation of the final assessment order. In the meanwhile, the DRP, through its order dated August 27, 2024, partially accepted the petitioner’s objections. “Such order passed by the DRP was served upon the TPO. In compliance, the TPO revised his earlier order. The DRP’s directions and the TPO’s order were then brought to the AO’s notice by the petitioner with a request to pass a fresh assessment order, but he refused to do so.

“The issue which arises for determination is as to whether in the light of the facts, the final assessment order and the consequent notices of demand and initiation of penalty, all dated December 15, 2023, are sustainable in law?” the Bench observed.

Referring to the provisions of the Act, the court asserted the final assessment order were required to be passed by the AO in terms of the directions to be issued by the DRP after consideration of the assessee’s objections.

“In the facts of the case in hand, the impugned final assessment order is found to be at variance with the directions of the DRP dated August 27, 2024, which directions were issued after consideration of the petitioner’s objections filed under Section 144C(2) of the Act to the draft assessment order dated November 6, 2023. Therefore, the impugned final assessment order violates Sections 144 C (10) and 144C(13) of the Act. It also goes against the spirit behind Section 144C of the Act,” the Bench asserted.

The Bench added the AO made an addition of Rs 60,09,84,289 to the petitioner’s total income in the impugned final assessment based solely on the TPO’s order. In terms of the directions issued by the DRP, the TPO revised his earlier order.

“Thus, the TPO’s earlier order dated October 29, 2023, which virtually was the soul of the impugned final assessment order, stands substituted by the subsequent order of the TPO dated September 17, 2024. In the light of these facts to uphold the impugned final assessment order dated December 15, 2023 , would be absurd,” the Bench added.

Before parting with the order, the Bench directed the AO to pass a fresh final assessment order in line with the DRP directions and the TPO’s order.