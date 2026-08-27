HC restrains construction in Kaimbwala without its permission, orders spot inspection

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has restrained the UT Administration from allowing any construction at Kaimbwala village without the court’s permission.

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The Bench also directed that no fresh electricity or water connections be allowed in the village.

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The order was passed by the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor while hearing applications in the suo motu proceedings concerning Kaimbwala.

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The applications stated that despite a detailed order passed by the Division Bench on December 18, 2020, whereby “demolition alone has been kept in abeyance”, the authorities were permitting widespread construction in the village.

The applicants also alleged that “rampant construction is being allowed by digging trenches in khasra No. 23” and that despite repeated approaches to the authorities, no action was being taken.

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Several other plots were also specified in the applications. According to the applicants, “external soil and industrial malba is being dumped in the plots”, with the dumped material allegedly going up to “15/20 feet in height.”

The applicants further submitted that Kaimbwala village is part of a “fragile ecological zone” on the foothills of the Shivalik and that the area is part of the “Sukhna Lake Catchment area” as well as a “protective eco-sensitive zone”.

They alleged that despite this position and the orders passed by the Division Bench, the authorities were permitting illegal construction.

The UT Administration disputed the allegations. Additional Standing Counsel Abhinav Sood, appearing for the UT Administration, submitted that the revenue officials had gone to the spot and found “existence of no construction on the spot”. Certain photographs were also produced before the court.

Finding that “conflicting stands are being taken by the parties”, the Bench noted that the area was itself within a few kilometres of the High Court. The Bench then appointed advocate Nitin Kaushal as Local Commissioner, directing him to visit the spot immediately and apprise the court of the factual position existing there.

The court directed the representatives of both sides to accompany the Local Commissioner. He has been asked to inspect the entire area in question, including Khasra No. 23 and the other plot/khasra numbers specifically mentioned in the applications.

The Local Commissioner would now ascertain and report the factual position regarding any “fresh construction, excavation, filling of earth, dumping of soil/industrial malba, raising of boundary walls, laying of roads or any other activity being carried out at the spot”. He has also been directed to take photographs and/or videography of the site and indicate, as far as practicable, the location and extent of such activity with reference to the relevant khasra/plot numbers.

The court further directed that representatives of both sides “shall assist the Local Commissioner in identifying the respective sites and shall remain present during the inspection”.

Pending further proceedings, the Bench issued a specific restraint against the UT authorities, observing: "We restrain the authorities of UT Administration not to allow any construction in village Kaimbwala except without the leave of the Court. No fresh electricity/water connections shall be allowed in the village.”

The matter has been listed for August 31.

Senior advocate Akshay Bhan with advocate Shaurya Khanna appeared for the applicants.

Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, with senior government counsel Arun Gosain, appeared for the Union of India.

Additional Standing Counsel Abhinav Sood, and Jaivir S. Chandail appeared for UT Chandigarh.