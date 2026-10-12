HC seeks data on hit-and-run cases from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to place on record data on the number of hit-and-run cases reported up to September 30 after implementation of the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accident Scheme – 2022.

Justice Harsh Bunger asserted the data was required to indicate “the number of cases which have been decided, the number of cases pending, and the status of disbursement of compensation in the decided cases”.

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The directions came on an appeal challenging the order dated May 31, 2019, passed by Sonepat Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, whereby a claim petition filed by the appellant following her husband’s death in a hit-and-run case was dismissed. The victim was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle on GT Road near a mall. The vehicle, after causing the accident, fled from the spot and could not be traced.

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During the course of hearing, the high court’s attention was drawn to the Supreme Court judgment in the case of “S. Rajaseekaran versus the Union of India”, in which directions were issued for effective implementation of the 2022 Scheme for compensation in hit-and-run cases.

It directed the constitution of district-level monitoring committees comprising the district legal services authority secretary, the claims enquiry officer and a police officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police. The committees were required to meet at least once every two months to monitor implementation of the scheme and compliance with the Court’s directions. The claims enquiry officer was directed to forward a report containing recommendations and supporting documents to the Claim Settlement Commissioner within one month of receiving a duly completed claim application.

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The court further directed the formation of these committees across districts and prescribed quarterly reporting by DLSA secretaries to the State or Union Territory Legal Services Authorities. The Member Secretaries of these authorities were required to collate the district reports and forward comprehensive reports to the Supreme Court registry.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bunger on a previous date of hearing had called upon counsel appearing for the States of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh, to obtain instructions and place on record affidavits/compliance reports indicating steps taken in terms of Supreme Court judgment, especially directions contained on hit and run motor accident cases.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Justice Bunger asserted: “The counsel appearing on behalf of the State of Punjab, State of Haryana as well as the U.T., Chandigarh, are directed to place on record the requisite data with regard to the number of ‘hit and run’ cases reported after implementation of the 2022 Scheme, up to September 30….” The matter has been listed for October 28.