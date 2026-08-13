HC seeks details of IT, CBI, ED cases against MPs and MLAs from Punjab, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has sought complete details from the states of Punjab and Haryana regarding cases instituted against MPs and MLAs by the Income Tax Department, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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“Affidavits would be filed by the states of Haryana and Punjab with complete details of cases instituted against the MPs/MLAs by the Income Tax Department, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. The affidavits in this regard would be furnished to the counsel opposite within 48 hours,” the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed.

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The Bench was hearing the suo motu, or court-on-its-own-motion, matter titled “In Re: Special Courts for MPs/MLAs” to monitor the progress of cases pending against MPs/MLAs. The High Court has already made clear its intent to fast-track cases involving sitting and former parliamentarians and legislators from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

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The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Chief Justices of all High Courts to forthwith list all pending criminal cases involving sitting/former MPs and MLAs, particularly matters in which a stay had been granted, before appropriate Benches comprising the Chief Justice and/or their designates.

During the course of the hearing, the Bench observed that public interest litigations were being entertained pursuant to the Supreme Court’s orders in the case of “Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others versus Union of India and others”.

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“The observations were made for monitoring by the High Courts of the progress made in various cases instituted against MPs/MLAs pending before the Special Courts. Various orders have been passed from time to time,” the Bench added, while fixing the matter for further hearing on August 31.