DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / HC seeks Ferozepur SSP's explanation as police witnesses fail to appear in drugs trial

HC seeks Ferozepur SSP's explanation as police witnesses fail to appear in drugs trial

Justice Vashisth says keeping petitioners behind bars for an indefinite period, particularly when the trial was not progressing at requisite pace, would serve no useful purpose

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:33 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Bench was hearing two bail petitions seeking the grant of regular bail in a drugs case registered at Makhu police station in Ferozepur. Representative image/iStock
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought an explanation from the Ferozepur SSP over failure of police officials cited as prosecution witnesses to appear before the trial court to depose.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth also directed that a copy of the order in the drugs case be forwarded to the Director-General of Police, Punjab, for information and necessary action.

Advertisement

“It is directed that a copy of this order be forwarded to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, for placing on record an explanation as to why the police officials cited as prosecution witnesses are not appearing before the trial Court to depose. A copy of this order be also forwarded to the Director-General of Police, Punjab, for information and necessary action,” Justice Vashisth asserted.

Advertisement

The Bench was hearing two bail petitions seeking the grant of regular bail in a drugs case registered at Makhu police station in Ferozepur.

Appearing before the Court, the counsel contended that both the petitioners were inside jail for about one year, seven months and eleven days.

Advertisement

Opposing the bail pleas, the State counsel submitted that 520 grams of heroin was recovered from the joint conscious possession of the petitioners, which fells within the ambit of commercial quantity.

“The allegations against both the petitioners are serious in nature and, therefore, they are not entitled to the concession of regular bail in the present case. Accordingly, dismissal of both the petitions has been prayed for,” the Bench noted.

After hearing rival contentions, Justice Vashisth asserted the High Court generally considered two years of incarceration as one of the relevant factors for considering the prayer for bail.

“However, in the present case, this Court cannot lose sight of the fact that, on several occasions, neither the prosecution witnesses appeared to depose before the trial Court nor the petitioners produced by the jail authorities,” the Bench asserted.

Justice Vashisth added that keeping the petitioners behind bars for an indefinite period, particularly when the trial was not progressing at the requisite pace, would serve no useful purpose.

“In view of the totality of the circumstances, nature of the allegations levelled against the petitioners, period of incarceration

undergone by them, and the factors noticed this Court deems it appropriate to extend the concession of regular bail to both the petitioners in the present case,” the Court directed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts