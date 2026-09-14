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Home / Legal News / HC seeks Haryana’s plan to ensure minimum wages reach brick-kiln, shop workers

HC seeks Haryana’s plan to ensure minimum wages reach brick-kiln, shop workers

The direction comes after division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court turned a communication from a Sirsa resident into a PIL with implications for vulnerable workers across the state

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:59 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The development is significant as the bench has sought an effective implementation mechanism for the minimum-wage notification issued by Haryana. iStock
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state of Haryana to explain how it proposes to ensure that minimum wages actually reach workers at brick kilns, petty shops and similar establishments.

The direction came after a division bench of the High Court turned a communication from a Sirsa resident into a public interest litigation with implications for vulnerable workers across the state.

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The development is significant as the bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor has sought an effective implementation mechanism for the minimum-wage notification issued by Haryana.

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The direction came on an email dated August 13 received from Harshdeep of Sirsa district.

The registry placed the communication before the court for consideration “in view of the public cause sought to be raised therein”.

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At the outset, the bench observed the grievance related particularly to workers in rural areas, with brick-kiln workers cited as an example.

According to the applicant, despite minimum wages having been fixed for unskilled workers by the state, workers in such establishments were allegedly being paid substantially less than the prescribed rates.

The court recorded the contention that “in rural areas of the state, particularly where workers are engaged in brick kilns, they are subjected to exploitation and paid wages far below the prescribed minimum, without any remedial action being taken.”

The applicant also stated that the situation was no different for workers employed in shops.

“It is further submitted that a similar situation prevails in respect of shop workers,” the communication added. The applicant also told the Court that financial constraints had prevented him from approaching it through a lawyer.

“The applicant has also stated that he has no funds to engage a lawyer and file a writ petition, and that the cause of marginalized rural workers as well as those engaged in petty shops is sought to be raised through the present proceedings,” the Bench noted.

Taking note of the grievance raised in a public cause, the Bench directed that the Principal Secretary to the government of Haryana, Labour Department, be impleaded as respondent. The court then issued notice of motion, which was accepted by Additional Advocate-General Deepak Balyan on the respondents’ behalf.

Before parting with the order, the Bench asserted that the Additional Advocate-General “shall apprise the court as to how the state proposes to effectively implement the notification issued by the government of Haryana, fixing minimum wages for workers engaged in brick kilns, petty shops, and other similar establishments”.

The case will come up for further hearing on October 28.

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