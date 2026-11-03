HC seeks Punjab govt’s status report on action taken after killing of anti-drug activist Jhota in Mansa

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Government to file a status report clarifying the action taken following the killing of anti-drug activist Jhota in Mansa. The court has also sought details, including the procedure adopted, if any houses belonging to the accused person have been demolished.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor issued the directions while hearing a suo motu PIL, Court on Its Own Motion vs State of Punjab through its Chief Secretary, and a connected plea, filed by Labh Singh.

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On behalf of the petitioners, it was pointed out that an incident had taken place at Mansa where an anti-drug activist was shot dead. The court was also apprised that various incidents/events had been reported in newspapers. Senior advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu appeared for the petitioners along with advocates Himmat Singh Sidhu, Mannat Khurana and Arjun Singh.

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Taking note of the submissions, the bench observed: “We would like the state to file a status report clarifying the action taken in the matter by the next date of hearing.”

The court further directed: “If any houses have also been demolished, belonging to the accused person, the details thereof, including the procedure adopted would be specified.”

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The bench also noted that the issue concerning drugs in jails was already being examined by the high court in another suo motu PIL, Court on Its Own Motion vs State of Punjab and others. Since the issue concerning drugs in jails was already being examined by this court in the matter, the was directed to be listed along with it.

The matter was listed for hearing today and will now come up for further hearing on December 15.