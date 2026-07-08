The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Managing Director of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to file a personal affidavit clarifying whether the corporation independently takes decisions on release of Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees or has been merely following the Punjab Government's decisions in the matter. The development is significant as allowance being distributed to PSPCL employees was distinct from the rate at which it was disbursed to the State employees.

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“We call upon the Managing Director, PSPCL, to file his personal affidavit by July 9 clearly stating as to whether it has been following the decision taken by the State of Punjab in respect of release of Dearness Allowance to its employees, or it was separate and distinct decisions taken at the level of the Corporation on account of which Dearness Allowance was being distributed to its employees at the rate which was distinct from what was being disbursed to the employees of the State of Punjab," the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor.

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The direction came during the hearing of a bunch of Letters Patent Appeals filed by PSPCL and other appellants arising out of litigation over payment of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief (DA/DR) to PSPCL employees and retirees.

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Appearing for PSPCL, senior counsel contended that PSPCL was an independent autonomous body having its own rules and regulations governing its employees, and the issue of DA could not have been adjudicated without affording it an adequate opportunity of hearing. Counsel also submitted that PSPCL had merely adopted the Punjab Government's decision contained in an office order dated February 18, 2025, through a finance circular dated April 3, 2025.

Opposing the plea, counsel for the respondent-employees submitted that they had challenged denial of DA at the rates sanctioned to Central Government employees, particularly after the Punjab Government resolved to adopt the Central Government methodology for grant of DA.

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The Bench was assisted by senior advocates Chetan Mittal, Rahul Sharma, Chanchal K. Singla and Sanjay Kaushal; Additional Advocates-Generals Anu Chatrath and Maninder Singh Garcha; and advocates Sunny Singla, Aditya Narayan Arya Garg, A.S. Chadha, Kavita Joshi, Detha Dewan, Ratik Chatrath Kapur, Mehak Kanwar, Riti Aggarwal, Gagneshwar Walia, Fateh Singh Dhillon and Rashpinder Singh Sohi.

The Bench observed: "From the submissions advanced before the Court, we find that the PSPCL though is an independent autonomous body, created by the State of Punjab, but in the matter of payment of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief, it has consistently been following the policy and decisions of the State of Punjab."

The court said the central issue requiring determination was whether PSPCL – being an independent government entity – was following the State government directions in the matter relating to sanction of

Dearness Allowance to its employees, or such decision was being independently taken by the Corporation at its own level at variance with that of the State.

“This question would be vital as if the PSPCL was taking separate independent decision with regard to payment of Dearness Allowance to its employees, then the decision of the State would not be ipso facto applicable on the State. However, if PSPCL was merely following the decision of the State of Punjab in the matter relating to sanction of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief, then the principal issue for adjudication before the Single Judge was the decision of the State of Punjab in not releasing Dearness Allowance to its employees at the rate at which it was being extended to the employees of the Central Government,” the Bench observed.