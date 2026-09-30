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Home / Legal News / HC stays Haryana memo relaxing rural-service requirement for government college teachers

HC stays Haryana memo relaxing rural-service requirement for government college teachers

Referring to the legal position, the petitioner contended that an executive instruction could not suspend, relax or override a statutory rule framed under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:49 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The petitioner submitted he had served at the Government College, Bhodia Khera, a rural college, for more than seven years and seven months, thereby exceeding the prescribed period of rural service. Representative image: iStock
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed a Haryana government memo relaxing for a year mandatory five-year rural service requirement for college teachers seeking senior scale and selection grade under the Career Advancement Scheme.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar stayed, in its entirety, the operation of the September 15 memo while hearing a petition filed by Bahadur Singh against the State of Haryana and other respondents. The court also issued notice of motion for May 19, 2027, after the State sought time to file its reply.

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Justice Brar’s Bench during the course of hearing was told that the petitioner – an Assistant Professor (Economics), HES-II, Group-B – was appointed through an appointment memorandum dated December 13, 2011, and joined service on January 5, 2012.

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A condition in his appointment letter required him to render rural service under the provisions of the Haryana Education (College Cadre) Group-B Service Rules, 1986, as substituted by the Haryana Education (College Cadre) Group-B Service (Amendment) Rules, 2013. The rule requires five years of rural service — three years prior to grant of senior scale and two years prior to award of selection grade.

The petitioner submitted he had served at the Government College, Bhodia Khera, a rural college, for more than seven years and seven months, thereby exceeding the prescribed period of rural service.

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The petitioner also relied upon the High Court’s judgment dated January 24, 2014, in a civil writ petition to submit that the court had upheld the requirement of rural service. The petitioner further relied upon proceedings in a contempt matter stating that the department in an affidavit dated January 20, 2025, had stated that not even a single employee till then had been granted the benefit of senior scale without completion of the prescribed rural service. The contempt proceedings were thereafter disposed of on March 16.

The petitioner added the September 15 memo, however, relaxed the rural-service requirement. “Respondent-State of Haryana issued the impugned memo dated September 15 relaxing the requirement of rural service for CAS cases of teaching faculty of Government Colleges for a period of one year, without amending Rule 12(3) or disclosing any statutory source of power for such relaxation,” he contended.

Referring to the legal position, the petitioner contended that an executive instruction could not suspend, relax or override a statutory rule framed under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India. For this proposition, the petitioner relied upon a Full Bench judgment of the Allahabad High Court decided on July 28, 2004.

The State counsel accepted notice on behalf of the respondent-State and sought time to file a reply. The High Court directed that the reply, if any, be filed in the Registry at least seven days before the next date of hearing, with an advance copy to the opposing counsel. The matter has been fixed for May 19, 2027, with the operation of the impugned September 15 memo remaining stayed in its entirety till the next date of hearing.

 

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