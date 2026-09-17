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Home / Legal News / HC stays re-employment of PGIMS Rohtak Medical Superintendent; political recommendation cited in plea

HC stays re-employment of PGIMS Rohtak Medical Superintendent; political recommendation cited in plea

'The Executive Council by resolution dated August 6 approved the re-employment despite having no power to relax the statutory age condition,' the petitioner said

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:11 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of an order granting re-employment to Medical Superintendent of Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, for three years. Among other things, it was contended that the re-employment followed a political recommendation referring to the officer’s assistance to “party workers and grassroots volunteers” and was contrary to the statutory age condition governing the post.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar stayed the impugned re-employment order and the subsequent Executive Council resolution while specifically permitting the university to appoint a Medical Superintendent “in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions and rules”.

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The order came on a petition filed by Dr Anil Pannikker through counsel Sardavinder Goyal, J.S. Nagla and Nishant Sindhu. The petitioner contended that the respondent, holding the office of Medical Superintendent, “attained the age of superannuation and got retired on June 30”.

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According to the contention recorded in the order, the state government re-employed him for a further period of three years on the basis of an individual representation dated May 14, 2026, while “a political recommendation was made by a former political functionary on May 15”.

“A perusal of an annexure clearly indicates that while recommending the name of respondent for re-employment, it was referred that the respondent has provided assistance to party workers and grassroots volunteers and such considerations are extraneous to the appointment to a statutory office,” the Bench was told.

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Quoting Rule(2)(d) of the University Statutes, the petitioner contended these “expressly mandates that no person above 58 years of age should be appointed to the post of Medical Superintendent. The Executive Council by resolution dated August 6 approved the re-employment despite having no power to relax the statutory age condition,” it was added.

Taking up the petition, Justice Brar issued notice of motion to the State of Haryana and other respondents, following which “a short accommodation to obtain complete instructions in the matter” was sought. Fixing the matter for March 4., 2027, Justice Brar asserted: “In the meantime, operation of the impugned order dated August 3, 2026, and subsequent resolution dated August 6, 2026, shall remain stayed. However, the respondent-university would be at liberty to appoint a Medical Superintendent in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions and rules,” Justice Brar concluded.

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