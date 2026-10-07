HC takes suo motu contempt cognizance over Dera Sacha Sauda ads in 2 newspapers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of Dera Saccha Sauda advertisement published in two newspapers after observing that its contents may have the tendency to scandalise or lower the authority of the Court and interfere with or obstruct the due course of judicial proceedings and administration of justice. The Court also directed that the matter be registered as a criminal contempt petition.

Justice Subhas Mehla passed the order on September 16 after taking note of advertisements published in The Hindu and Dainik Bhaskar dated September 12 on the front page under the heading “What is Dera Sacha Sauda? (Facts vs Fiction)”.

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The matter “Court on its own motion versus Dera Sacha Sauda through its management and others” was on Wednesday paced before the Division Bench of Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj and Justice Ravinder Malik in accordance with the roster.

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Appearing for the Dera, senior advocate Chetan Mittal submitted that he would assist the Court to establish that contempt was not made out “in law as well as on facts”. He added no act of Dera Sacha Sauda scandalised or lowered the authority of the judiciary, or interfered with the administration of justice. Taking up the matter, the Bench fixed the case for further hearing on November 25.

In his suo motu note, Justice Mehla observed that the advertisement/publication contained, among other things, a statement/sub-heading — “Was there a conspiracy against Guru Ji?” A perusal of the contents of the advertisement/publication showed “issuing public appeals and paid narratives to insinuate that the courts are party to a conspiracy against a convict/accused, while the appeal trials are pending, is an attempt to mobilise public opinion and influence the judicial process which directly obstructs the administration of justice.”

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Justice Mehla added: “On a prima facie consideration of the advertisement/publication, this Court is of the view that the contents thereof may have the tendency to scandalise or lower the authority of this Court and/or interfere with or obstruct the due course of judicial proceedings and the administration of justice.”

Justice Mehla added the allegations and imputations contained in the advertisement/publication were required to be examined in the light of the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act.

“This Court, being a Court of record, is vested with the Constitutional power under Article 215 of the Constitution of India to punish for contempt of itself. Section 15(1) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, provides for cognizance of criminal contempt, inter alia, on its own motion,” the Bench observed.

Justice Mehla further added the High Court was of the considered opinion that the matter warranted examination in contempt jurisdiction, having regard to the nature of the publication and its apparent tendency to interfere with the administration of justice.

“Accordingly, this Court takes suo motu cognizance of criminal contempt under Article 215 of the Constitution of India read with Sections 2(c)(i), 2(c)(iii) and 15(1) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

Let the matter be registered as a criminal contempt petition,” Justice Mehla asserted.

The Registry was directed to issue notice, along with a copy of the annexures, to the Dera Sacha Sauda through its Management, along with the Publisher and editors-in chief of the Hindu and Dainik Bhaskar.