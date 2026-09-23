HC upholds landowners’ right under Haryana land pooling scheme, orders plots on first flotation

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that landowners whose land was compulsorily acquired for development of Sector 6, Jhajjar, cannot be denied the benefit of Haryana’s 2012 Land Pooling Scheme after they had opted for it and altered their position on the assurance of the State. The Court directed that the petitioners be treated as eligible under the scheme and allotted developed plots, or paid money in accordance with the scheme, when the sector is first floated.

The Division Bench of Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Divya Sharma passed the order while disposing of eight connected writ petitions. The court specifically noted that the scheme was intended to protect landowners who lost their proprietary rights through acquisition and make them “partners in development”.

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The court found that the State had itself promised developed land to eligible landowners, while the petitioners had given up compensation and other benefits available under the acquisition and rehabilitation framework. After the award dated August 23, 2013, some petitioners were also paid Rs 42 lakh each as upfront money under the scheme.

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“Thus, it is clear that on the basis of the unambiguous promise of the respondent authorities to provide developed sites to the landowners whose land had been acquired, the said landowners altered their position by neither taking compensation under the Act of 1894 nor other statutory benefits nor the benefits under the R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Scheme.”

The Bench accordingly held that the authorities could not subsequently withdraw from the promise. “Thus, the respondent authorities could not have gone back on their promise to deny the benefit of the ‘Land Pooling Scheme’ to the petitioners/landowners.”

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The Bench added it was clear that the respondent authorities were bound by the principle of “promissory estoppel”, especially as “legitimate expectations had arisen in the minds of the petitioners after receiving the upfront amount”.

The Bench further added the respondents’ stand that the petitioners failed to apply within the prescribed time limit fell flat on its face after the perusal of the original record. It showed that the applications had been submitted, verified and acknowledged by the respondent authorities within the prescribed time limit of 60 days in five petitions. “Thus, the stand of the respondents for denying the claim of the petitioners that their applications were beyond the prescribed time limit is completely fallacious.” The Bench observed.

Referring to the remaining petitions, the Court observed that they had also altered their position in reliance upon the State’s assurance. They had neither taken compensation for compulsory acquisition nor received the 33-year annuity or benefits under the R&R Scheme. “Thus, the respondents are bound by the principle of promissory estoppel and now cannot be allowed to deny the benefit of the ‘Land Pooling Scheme’ to the petitioners as they had altered their position, on account of the act of the respondents.”

Allowing the petitions, the Bench concluded the petitioners would be allotted plots as per their entitlement and/or payment of money in view of the provisions of the ‘Land Pooling Scheme’ dated September 10, 2012, in the developed Sector on first flotation, in accordance with law.

The petitioners wishing to return the original upfront amount along with interest would be at liberty to file an application for returning the original upfront amount along with interest at 9 per cent “up

to the date of submission of such an application which would be accompanied by a demand draft of the amount so calculated”.

The Bench added the application would be considered and positively disposed of by the competent authority within four weeks from the date of its submission. No interest would accrue upon the petitioners after the date of submission of such an application.

“Furthermore, it is clarified that the return of the upfront amount would not in any way preclude the petitioners from their rights of allotment of developed plots under the Land Pooling Scheme at the time of first floatation. Respondents shall endeavor to carry out the flotation exercise expeditiously, as a period of more than 13 years has already expired after the announcement of the award,” the Bench concluded.