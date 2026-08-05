HC warns Punjab Police of strict action over delayed compliance

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has cautioned the Punjab Police of “strict action” if they fail to comply with court directions in the future. The warning came as the Bench rapped the authorities for failing to comply with its earlier directions within the stipulated time in a case.

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Among other things, Justice Deepak Gupta’s Bench observed that the “lackadaisical approach” was “wholly reprehensible” and the authorities sprang into action only after a contempt petition was filed in the matter against Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

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The petitioner had initially moved the high court last year seeking “necessary directions” to the “competent authority” to consider and decide his representation dated February 6, 2025, “in the light of investigation report dated April 27, 2021”.

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The State counsel, at that time, had submitted that the needful would be done by the competent authority within the given timeframe “in case the necessary direction to do the needful is issued in the present petition.”

Taking a note of the submission, the Bench had then ruled: “Without going into the merits of the case, the present petition is disposed of with direction to consider and decide representation submitted by the petitioner in the light of earlier investigation report in accordance with law within a period of

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three weeks from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this order.”

As the contempt petition filed by the petitioner came up for hearing before Justice Gupta’s Bench, the State placed on record a compliance affidavit filed by DGP Yadav. Annexed with the affidavit was an order dated July 17, through which the petitioner’s representation was disposed of.

However, the court pointed out that its earlier order dated March 5, 2025, had specifically directed the respondents to decide the representation “within three weeks.” Expressing displeasure over the delay, Justice Gupta observed: “It is noticed that the order as passed by this Court on March 5, 2025, was with the direction to dispose of the representation within three weeks, whereas the speaking order was passed on July 17 and that too after filing of the present contempt petition, which clearly shows the lackadaisical approach of the respondents, who made compliance of the order only after the contempt petition had been filed against them.”

Condemning the conduct of the authorities, Justice Gupta asserted: “The said approach is wholly reprehensible and the respondents are directed to be careful in future, otherwise strict action in accordance with law shall be taken against them.”

Since the representation had ultimately been decided and the court’s earlier direction stood complied with, the Bench concluded that no further orders were required in the contempt proceedings.