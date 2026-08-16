High Court asks Gurugram civic body to frame SOP for timely removal of road debris

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State of Haryana and its functionaries to propose a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) specifying timelines for removal of accumulated debris, loose earth, mud, slush and excavated material from public roads in Gurugram. The direction came after a resident submitted that they could not be expected to approach the court every time such material was left on roads.

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The direction was issued by Justice Pankaj Jain while hearing a petition filed by Pankaj Yadav. He was seeking directions to the authorities concerned to remove “the accumulated debris, loose earth, mud, slush and all excavated material” from a public road which, according to him, had accumulated in front of his residence.

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The case assumes significance as the court, instead of confining its intervention to removal of the material complained of, called for a mechanism to deal with similar situations across the municipal areas of Gurugram in future.

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The petitioner’s counsel, during the course of hearing, told the Bench that the material had been removed after he approached the High Court. At the same time, he submitted that this could not be expected to be the solution every time a resident faced such a problem.

“Though counsel for the petitioner admits that after he approached this court, the same was lifted, but submits that every time a resident cannot be expected to approach this court,” Justice Jain noted in his order.

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Finding the request reasonable, Justice Jain directed the authorities to formulate a system laying down a definite timeframe for civic action whenever such debris were found on roads. “Finding it to be a fair request, respondents are directed to propose an SOP specifying the timelines in which the municipal corporation shall remove the accumulated debris, if so found within the municipal areas of Gurugram in future,” the Bench submitted. Referring to the purpose of prescribing such timelines, Justice Jain added the SOP was to ensure “that residents do not suffer due to works undertaken by municipal/State authorities.”

Counsel appearing for Gurugram Municipal Corporation and other respondents sought time to respond to the direction. Taking a note of the request, the court adjourned the matter to August 31. The petitioner was represented by advocate Bhuvnesh, while petitioner Pankaj Yadav appeared in person through videoconferencing. Senior Deputy Advocate-General Pankaj Mulwani appeared for the State, and advocates Vivek Saini and Daksh Saini represented respondents Municipal Corporation.