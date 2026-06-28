High court, Punjab, Haryana courts to remain closed on Monday as mark of respect to Justice Mahabir Sindhu

The Punjab and Haryana High Court and all district courts of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory, Chandigarh, will remain closed on Monday, June 29, as a mark of respect following the demise of sitting High Court Judge Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu.

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All urgent and ordinary matters listed before the Vacation Benches for Monday will now be taken up on Tuesday, June 30.

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Issuing the notification by an order of the Acting Chief Justice, the High Court said: “It is hereby notified for general information that the High Court as well as all District Courts of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh shall remain closed on June 29 (Monday) on account of demise of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, sitting Judge of this court, as a mark of respect to the late Hon'ble Judge.”