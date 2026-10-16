High Court puts Kurukshetra University director’s appointment on hold over short interview notice

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has kept in abeyance the alleged decision to appoint the Director of Physical Education and Sports at Kurukshetra University, along with all consequential proceedings, after a candidate alleged that he was denied a fair opportunity to appear for the interview because of extremely short notice.

Taking up a petition filed by Amit Kumar, an Assistant Professor, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar directed that “the decision taken pursuant to the interview along with all consequential proceedings including any appointment made pursuant thereto, shall be kept in abeyance.”

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Justice Brar also issued notice to the respondents, including the State of Haryana and Kurukshetra University, and granted them time to file their replies. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing to March 1, 2027.

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Kumar had challenged the interview process for the post of Director, on deputation, alleging that the university repeatedly gave him insufficient time to attend the interview. According to the petition, Kumar had been serving as an Assistant Professor for approximately 18 years and had an unblemished service record. He applied for the post pursuant to the advertisement dated June 5.

The selection criteria allocated 10 marks for experience and 10 for the interview. The petitioner claimed that he was entitled to the maximum marks for experience, making the interview crucial to his selection prospects.

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The controversy arose on September 30, when Kumar allegedly received a telephone call around 10.53 am from a person identifying himself as a university employee, informing him that the interview was scheduled for 1 pm that day. The interview notice was subsequently forwarded to him on WhatsApp around 12.20 pm, although the reporting time mentioned in it was noon, the petition stated.

Claiming that the notice left him virtually no reasonable opportunity to attend, Kumar said he informed the university by email at around 12.27 pm about his inability to appear because of the extremely short and belated notice.

He subsequently submitted representations to the authorities, including the Governor of Haryana, seeking intervention and a fair opportunity. However, according to the petition, no action was taken. The petitioner further pointed out that the university’s Executive Council was scheduled to meet on October 8 to consider the interview result. The university later cancelled the earlier interview and rescheduled it for October 7 at 11 am. The revised intimation was emailed to Kumar at around 8.03 pm on October 6, the petition stated.

Kumar alleged that the university proceeded with the interview despite the advance copy of his writ petition having been supplied to its counsel on October 6 at 7.50 pm. He further alleged that the selected candidate was “joined” immediately, thereby prejudicing his claim.