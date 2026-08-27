High court seeks ED communications to Punjab DGP on allegations raised in PIL

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it communications allegedly sent to the Punjab Director-General of Police, after a practising lawyer alleged involvement of senior state officers in various scams, including “cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities”.

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The Bench also sought to know from the Advocate-General the stand/action proposed to be taken by the state police and the state itself.

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The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor said: “Before we proceed to take cognizance of the grievance raised in the present PIL, it would be appropriate to call upon the counsel representing respondent ED, to place before the court the communications sent to the DGP, Punjab, as is alleged by the petitioner. If such communication is sent, we would also like to know from the Advocate-General, Punjab, as to what stand/action is proposed to be taken by the State police and the State itself.”

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The petitioner, practising lawyer Nikhil Saraf, has filed the petition alleging that senior officers of the State of Punjab are involved in various scams including “cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities”.

The petitioner also states that communications have been sent by the Enforcement Directorate under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002, to the state of Punjab. "Despite such facts as well as other facts of corruption in high public office,

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having been highlighted by the petitioner also, no action is being taken," he added.

The Bench during the course of hearing noted that an objection was taken to the maintainability of the writ by the Advocate-General “questioning the credentials of the petitioner”.

Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain representing respondent ED, meanwhile, stated that three communications had been sent to the Director-General of Police, on July 24, July 31 and August 7, 2026, “which are on similar lines as is alleged by the petitioner”.

Taking note of the rival contentions, the High Court issued notice of motion.

The Bench asserted: “We may observe that the nature of allegations made are serious and would require a careful response from the respondents.”

The matter has been listed for September 3.

In his petition, Saraf has stated that a part of the complaint is available on social media with various journalists and politicians.

According to the petition, the main allegations were against public persons, public servants and other private individuals working in the Chief Minister's Office.