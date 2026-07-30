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Home / Legal News / High Court seeks Punjab's status report on alleged illegal mining in Jalandhar, Moga, Ludhiana

High Court seeks Punjab's status report on alleged illegal mining in Jalandhar, Moga, Ludhiana

Bench also issues direction aimed at preventing any ongoing illegal extraction of minerals; further hearing on September 2

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:13 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A site of illegal mining. Representative image/Tribune file
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a status report from the State of Punjab on allegations of rampant illegal mining in the districts of Jalandhar, Moga and Ludhiana, while directing the authorities to immediately act if any unlawful mining activity is found in the area.

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The directions came from the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Sandeep Singh.

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Taking note of the grievance raised in the petition, the Bench recorded: “Prayer in the writ petition is with regard to rampant illegal mining in districts of Jalandhar, Moga and Ludhiana.”

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The court then directed the State to place its response on record before the next hearing by observing: “Let a status report in this regard be filed by the State counsel, before the next date of hearing.”

The Bench also issued an immediate direction aimed at preventing any ongoing illegal extraction of minerals. Referring to the responsibility of the authorities to enforce the law, the court observed: “It goes without saying that in case any illegal mining is being carried out in the area, the concerned authorities shall take all steps, available at their command, to restrict such illegal mining.”

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The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 2, by which time the State is expected to file its status report on the allegations raised in the PIL.

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