High Court seeks status report on PIL for CBI probe into Gulzar Singh’s death

Less than 10 days after daily-wager Gulzar Singh ended his life after allegedly mentioning the name of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and others in his video statement, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday called for a status report in the matter. The Bench has so far not issued notice of motion in the matter.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, was hearing a public interest litigation seeking transfer of investigation in the FIR registered in the matter from the State police to the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other independent and impartial agency outside the State of Punjab.

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The FIR was registered on September 8 at Dirba police station in Sangrur district for abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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Petitioner Ravinder Singh submitted that Gulzar Singh had raised serious concerns regarding alleged rampant availability and circulation of synthetic drugs in his locality. He had also questioned the State authorities regarding the source of such drugs and the measures taken to curb the menace.

Shortly before his death, he recorded a “video statement in which he allegedly referred to and attributed responsibility for his death to, inter-alia, Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister, Government of Punjab and also referred to local political representatives. The video constitutes material evidence requiring preservation, authentication, forensic examination and independent investigation,” the petitioner contended.

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He added that the FIR was registered against five persons. But the allegations and references contained in the video statement, “including those concerning a person holding high political office”, have not been incorporated or investigated.

“The circumstances, give rise to a reasonable apprehension that the investigation does not inspire the confidence of the victim’s family and the general public if it continues under the administrative control of the State government,” the petitioner contended.

“The present petition, therefore, seeks an independent, fair, transparent and uninfluenced investigation so that all persons named or referred to by the deceased, all surrounding circumstances, the video statement and other material evidence are examined strictly in accordance with law,” he contended.