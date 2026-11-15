'If husband was so cruel, why leave infant with him?' HC questions woman seeking protection to live with companion

She accused her husband of physical and mental cruelty, walked out of the matrimonial home and approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection to live with her companion. But the court had a question that put her allegations under an uncomfortable spotlight: If her husband was the 'draconian man' she portrayed him to be, why had she left her infant, not even two years old, in his care?

The question became central to an unusually sharp hearing before Justice Alok Jain, with the court finding the protection plea short on particulars, questioning the petitioners' failure to approach the police and making some strong observations about the woman's relationship with her companion.

Justice Jain noted that the petitioner, after tying the knot in 2025, claimed that continuous physical and mental cruelty forced her to leave the matrimonial home this year. She and the second petitioner, an unmarried adult, subsequently decided to live together in a live-in relationship. Their grievance was that the relatives opposed to their relationship and were threatening them.

Justice Jain, however, found little substance in the particulars of the alleged threats. Neither the petition nor the representation submitted to the authorities mentioned a date, time or place at which any threat had allegedly been extended. The Bench also questioned why the petitioners had not approached the police by visiting the police station concerned if they genuinely apprehended danger to their lives and liberty.

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But the court's scrutiny did not end with the deficiencies in the threat allegations. Recording that the woman was the mother of a child not more than two years old, Justice Jain questioned her decision to leave the infant with her husband despite having levelled serious allegations of cruelty against him.

“On the one hand, the petitioner has levelled serious allegations against respondent husband. However, to one's utter surprise, she has herself left the infant child with such a draconian man,” Justice Jain observed.

The Bench observed that courts could not turn a blind eye to the fundamental rights and welfare of the minor child either. Describing the petition as a 'fancy petition', the court observed that the petitioners appeared to have made vague and unsubstantiated allegations to conceal their relationship. Justice Jain termed the plea baseless and invasive, adding that it appeared to be an attempt to abuse the process of law and deserved to be dealt with strictly.

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The order also went beyond the immediate question of police protection. Justice Jain directed that any complaint filed by the woman against her husband, in-laws or other relatives, should be considered only on the basis of substantive, cogent material of 'impeccable veracity'.

“Let copy of this order as well as paper book of the petition be sent to the private respondents. In case the petitioner files any complainant against her husband or in-laws or any other relatives, the same shall be considered only on the basis of some substantive cogent material of impeccable veracity as the petitioner herself is in a promiscuous relationship,” Justice Jain observed.

The court indicated that the matter warranted exemplary costs. However, before costs could be imposed, counsel for the petitioners sought permission to withdraw the petition. The court accepted the request, dismissed it as withdrawn.