DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Legal News / Illegal mining: High Court directs Punjab to step up vigil in 3 districts

Illegal mining: High Court directs Punjab to step up vigil in 3 districts

Court asks authorities to ensure no illegal mining in Jalandhar, Moga and Ludhiana; matter fixed for further hearing on October 8

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:13 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A site of illegal mining. Representative image/File
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State authorities to ensure no illegal mining is carried out in the districts of Jalandhar, Moga and Ludhiana.

“In case any such incident is noticed, appropriate action as per law shall be taken against the persons concerned,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor asserted.

Advertisement

The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, had called for a status report from the State of Punjab on allegations of rampant illegal mining in the districts. As the case came up for resumed hearing, status reports on the State’s behalf were filed by Executive Engineers, Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Division, Water Resources Department, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Moga.

Advertisement

The counsel for the petitioner, in response, prayed for, and was allowed three weeks to file replication.

The Bench also fixed the matter for further hearing on October 8. “In the meantime, the State authorities shall ensure that no illegal mining is carried out in the area in question”, the Bench added.

Advertisement

The directions came during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Sandeep Singh. Taking note of the grievance raised in the petition, the Bench had on a previous date of hearing recorded: “Prayer in the writ petition is with regard to rampant illegal mining in districts of Jalandhar, Moga and Ludhiana.”

The court had then directed the State to place its response on record before the next hearing by observing: “Let a status report in this regard be filed by the State counsel, before the next date of hearing.”

The Bench also issued an immediate direction aimed at preventing any ongoing illegal extraction of minerals.

Referring to the responsibility of the authorities to enforce the law, the court had observed: “It goes without saying that in case any illegal mining is being carried out in the area, the concerned authorities shall take all steps, available at their command, to restrict such illegal mining.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts