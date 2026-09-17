Illegal mining: High Court directs Punjab to step up vigil in 3 districts

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State authorities to ensure no illegal mining is carried out in the districts of Jalandhar, Moga and Ludhiana.

“In case any such incident is noticed, appropriate action as per law shall be taken against the persons concerned,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor asserted.

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The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, had called for a status report from the State of Punjab on allegations of rampant illegal mining in the districts. As the case came up for resumed hearing, status reports on the State’s behalf were filed by Executive Engineers, Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Division, Water Resources Department, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Moga.

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The counsel for the petitioner, in response, prayed for, and was allowed three weeks to file replication.

The Bench also fixed the matter for further hearing on October 8. “In the meantime, the State authorities shall ensure that no illegal mining is carried out in the area in question”, the Bench added.

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The directions came during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Sandeep Singh. Taking note of the grievance raised in the petition, the Bench had on a previous date of hearing recorded: “Prayer in the writ petition is with regard to rampant illegal mining in districts of Jalandhar, Moga and Ludhiana.”

The court had then directed the State to place its response on record before the next hearing by observing: “Let a status report in this regard be filed by the State counsel, before the next date of hearing.”

The Bench also issued an immediate direction aimed at preventing any ongoing illegal extraction of minerals.

Referring to the responsibility of the authorities to enforce the law, the court had observed: “It goes without saying that in case any illegal mining is being carried out in the area, the concerned authorities shall take all steps, available at their command, to restrict such illegal mining.”