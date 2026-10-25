'Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’s next decade must focus on faster resolution, cross-border insolvency'

Tribunal capacity, faster insolvency proceedings, greater predictability of judicial outcomes and a framework for cross-border insolvency featured among the key issues discussed at a conference marking a decade of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy.

The conference, “IBC Turns 10: A Decade of Resolution (2016–2026)”, also examined the role of mediation and out-of-court settlements in insolvency resolution and the reforms required to strengthen the insolvency framework over the next decade.

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Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, president of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), delivered the presidential address. Justice Rajesh Bindal, former judge of the Supreme Court, delivered the keynote address, reflecting on the journey of the Code since its enactment in May 2016. Justice Jagmohan Bansal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court delivered the special address.

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The discussions examined how the IBC replaced a fragmented framework of overlapping laws with a unified, time-bound, creditor-in-control mechanism for insolvency resolution, bringing about a structural change in India’s credit and insolvency landscape.

A panel on cross-border insolvency explored the integration of the UNCITRAL Model Law into India’s legal framework and the recognition of foreign insolvency proceedings, with reference to landmark matters such as Jet Airways. The discussion also examined the framework introduced by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026.

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Another session focused on the interface between mediation and insolvency, examining the growing role of out-of-court resolutions, hybrid settlements and the relationship between negotiated settlements and formal insolvency proceedings.

The concluding panel discussion, “What the Next Decade Holds for Us”, examined tribunal capacity, the need to expedite resolution timelines, predictability of judicial outcomes and structural reforms required to improve the functioning of the insolvency regime.

Senior advocates Anand Chhibbar and Manish Jain were among the legal practitioners participating in the panel discussions, which also brought together resolution professionals, corporate lawyers and academic experts.

The conference was organised in collaboration with the Society of Indian Lawyers (SIL), INSOL India and the IWIRC India Network. It brought together members of the judiciary, regulators, senior advocates, resolution professionals, bankers and industry experts to assess the Code’s first decade and discuss the challenges ahead.