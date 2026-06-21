The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday convened proceedings of an unusual kind. Clad mostly in white T-shirts or shirts paired with dark track pants, judges, members of the Bar and court officials stretched in unison on yoga mats spread across the plaza as they gathered to observe the 12th International Day of Yoga.

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There were no petitions to be heard and no judgments to be pronounced. Framed by the towering geometric pillars and sweeping concrete arches of Chandigarh's iconic High Court complex, the outstretched arms of those assembled seemed to mirror the symmetry of the landmark structure itself.

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Bathed in the morning light, participants formed neat rows across the plaza as yoga instructors led them through a series of asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises.

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Organised under the aegis of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, the event was attended by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, other judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, members of the Bar, and court officers and officials.

Held in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, the event focused on this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the importance of yoga in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being and quality of life, particularly among the elderly.

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Yoga experts apprised the participants of the discipline's wide-ranging benefits, describing it as a priceless gift of India's ancient heritage. They referred to yoga's contribution to physical fitness, mental well-being, emotional balance and holistic development, and said regular practice enhanced flexibility, strength, concentration and immunity while helping manage stress and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Participants were encouraged to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine to achieve harmony between body, mind and spirit. Addressing the gathering, yoga experts said it was not merely a form of physical exercise but a way of life that fostered inner peace, self-discipline and a deeper sense of connectedness with society and nature. In today's fast-paced and demanding environment, yoga was described as an effective tool for maintaining physical and mental health and cultivating resilience in the face of daily challenges.

Observed globally on June 21 every year, the International Day of Yoga seeks to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga and encourage people to embrace it as a means of achieving a healthier and more balanced life. The event at the Punjab and Haryana High Court reaffirmed the institution's commitment to promoting health, wellness and public well-being through the practice of yoga.