Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu (1967-2026): The Punjab and Haryana HC judge who looked beyond cases

Some judges are remembered for the cases they decided. Others are also remembered for the questions they asked, the debates they sparked, the values they defended and, ultimately, the way they looked at the law.

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Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu belonged to the latter.

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In one of his orders, he reminded the nation that Dr Rajendra Prasad's "first regret"—the absence of educational qualifications for lawmakers—remained unaddressed nearly 75 years after the Constitution came into force.

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He insisted that an accused must be informed of the grounds of arrest and cautioned courts against becoming "an extended arm" of an investigating agency. Time and again, his judgments looked beyond the dispute before him to the larger constitutional values at stake.

Those judgments now form part of his legacy. Justice Sindhu passed away in the early hours of Sunday at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, after illness. He was 59. Punjab and Haryana High Court said he breathed his last at 2.50 am.

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Justice Sindhu's own journey to the Bench reflected quiet determination rather than privilege. A first-generation lawyer from Masoodpur village in Haryana's Hansi district, he rose through years of practice before being elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2017. He was appointed a permanent Judge on December 3, 2018.

Born on April 4, 1967, he studied at the Government High School in his native village before obtaining his LL.B. degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1992 and enrolling with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana the same year.

As an advocate, he built a wide-ranging practice in civil, criminal, constitutional and service law, appearing for institutions such as the Haryana Public Service Commission, Kurukshetra University, the Indian Red Cross Society (Haryana State Branch), cooperative banks and BSNL.

He also served as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, Additional Government Pleader for the Union Territory, Chandigarh, Deputy Advocate General, Haryana, and Additional Advocate General for both Punjab and Haryana before returning to private practice.

In 2016, he was empanelled to represent the Punjab and Haryana High Court and subordinate courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

On the Bench, Justice Sindhu consistently emphasised fairness, constitutional safeguards and institutional accountability. In a landmark ruling, he held that investigating agencies were duty-bound to furnish the grounds of arrest to an accused, observing that failure to do so rendered the arrest illegal.

In another significant judgment, he reminded special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act that they were "not supposed to act as an extended arm of the ED" while considering remand requests.

He was equally unsparing when confronted with systemic failures. Disturbed by extraordinary delays in a murder trial, he remarked that the proceedings had turned into a "fairy tale" after only one witness was examined in nearly three years.

He imposed exemplary costs on a public service commission after finding that the dependent son of a soldier wounded in action had been denied a reservation and forced into avoidable litigation.

His court also called for comprehensive guidelines to regulate spa and massage centres in Chandigarh, criticised the misuse of powers by the Vigilance Bureau while quashing an FIR, and observed that "those who break the law should not make the law" while refusing to suspend the conviction of a former legislator seeking to contest elections.

Behind the judicial office was a man who had travelled the entire arc of the legal profession—from a first-generation advocate in a village in Haryana to the Bench of one of the country's busiest constitutional courts.

His judgments reflected a belief that the law was not merely a body of rules to be applied, but a constitutional promise that demanded fairness, restraint and accountability from every institution exercising power.

Justice Sindhu leaves behind a legacy defined not only by the decisions he rendered but by the constitutional values he consistently sought to uphold. In court after court, he reminded those who wielded power that the rule of law is measured not by the authority of the State, but by the protection it affords the individual.