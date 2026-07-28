LADC system row: High Court circulates recommendations amid continuing Bar protest

Even as sections of the Bar continue to protest against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) Scheme, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has circulated a series of recommendations to ensure “better transparency and effective enforcement of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System”, including prescribing the procedure to be followed before a Legal Aid Defence Counsel is appointed where a defence counsel fails to appear.

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The recommendations state that if a defence counsel fails to appear and the Presiding Officer is of the opinion that such absence is willful or mischievous, the court should not directly appoint a Legal Aid Defence Counsel to defend the accused.

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Instead, the Presiding Officer should first pass an order highlighting the absence and take steps to communicate the order to the accused or the advocate representing the accused. If the accused or his lawyer still fails to appear on the next date, the Presiding Officer may forward the case to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), for appointment of a Legal Aid Defence Counsel.

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The recommendations, approved by Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ashwini Kumar Mishra, were communicated through a letter dated July 27 issued by Registrar-General Chandra Shekhar to all District and Sessions Judges in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The District and Sessions Judges have been requested to circulate the letter among all Judicial Officers and Secretaries, District Legal Services Authorities, in their respective districts.

The circular follows a series of meetings held by a committee constituted by the Acting Chief Justice to interact with stakeholders on issues relating to implementation of the LADC Scheme. Headed by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, the committee held discussions with representatives of district bar associations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association and the Bar Council.

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Available information suggests, various concerns relating to implementation of the scheme were discussed during the meetings. It was also conveyed that issues concerning implementation of the scheme could be addressed over a period of time so as not to cause prejudice to any stakeholder.

It was also discussed during the meetings that a complete rollback of the scheme might not be immediately possible as it was implemented by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) under the aegis of the Government of India to provide legal aid to accused persons.

Available data indicates that of around 1.25 lakh bail applications filed in Punjab during the 2025-26 financial year, just about 7,700 were through the LADC system.

The issue, as of now, is also pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while a meeting of the Bar is scheduled later on Tuesday to deliberate on the future course of action.

According to the recommendations, the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, shall prepare a jail-visit roster of Legal Aid Defence Counsel. The recommendations further state that, ordinarily, Judicial Officers should refrain from accompanying Legal Aid Defence Counsel during jail visits.

The recommendations also provide that assignment of Legal Aid Defence Counsel for representing an accused shall be done only by the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority. No Legal Aid Defence Counsel shall be permitted to obtain a power of attorney directly from jail inmates.

With regard to remand proceedings, the recommendations state that when an accused is produced before an Ilaqa Magistrate for remand, the court shall ascertain whether the accused is represented by counsel. If the accused is represented by counsel, the court shall wait for the appearance of the defence counsel. When an accused does not have a defence counsel, he shall be provided assistance of a Legal Aid Defence Counsel.

No power of attorney of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel shall, however, be filed at that stage. If such an accused thereafter desires to pursue the matter through a Legal Aid Defence Counsel, assignment of the case shall only be done through the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority.

The recommendations further state that while directing release of an accused on furnishing bail bonds, surety bonds or personal bonds, the court shall adopt a uniform approach and extend parity.

The recommendations also state that the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, shall satisfy himself or herself with regard to the eligibility of an applicant for Legal Aid Defence Counsel in terms of Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and any other directions or guidelines issued by the competent authority.

The recommendations further state that Legal Aid Defence Counsel shall strictly adhere to professional ethics and the terms of their engagement and should not solicit work for themselves or for any other practising member of their family or chamber.

The high court, just over a week back, had expressed hope that “wiser heads will prevail” in the ongoing lawyers' agitation against the LADC system while hearing the petition filed by advocate Arvind Seth. He contended that the indefinite boycott by lawyers protesting against the implementation of the LADC system had disrupted court functioning and denied litigants access to justice. The petitioner sought directions for restoration of normal judicial work in Punjab courts.